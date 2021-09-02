https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/new-poll-head-head-2024-match-trump-beats-biden?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A poll released Friday by Emerson College shows former President Trump beating President Biden in a 2024 hypothetical matchup.

Biden, dealing with a COVID resurgence a messy Afghanistan departure, still handily defeats such possible GOP challenges as including Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, in a direct matchup. However, the poll show Trump defeats Biden by one percentage point.

Forty-seven percent of respondents said they would vote for Trump, in rematch of 2020, compared to 46% saying they would stick with Biden.

Six percent said they’d vote for someone else, and 2% said they were undecided.

Among Democrat voters, 60% of those polled said they would like to see Biden as the 2024 presidential nominee, 39% said they’d rather see someone else. Among Republicans, 67% said they want to see Trump run again. DeSantis was the only other potential candidate who broke double digits at 10%.

Beyond the direct match up, the Emerson poll found Biden’s job performance approval number is holding at 46%, while his disapproval number sits at 47%, 7% of those asked possess a neutral opinion.

