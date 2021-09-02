https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2021/09/new-york-abolishes-religious-exemption-for-covid-vaccine-mandate

Health care workers all across New York State who would rather not get “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) no longer have the option to obtain a religious exemption from the state’s mandate.

The board of the New York State Department of Health held an emergency meeting and voted unanimously to strip health care workers of their right to just say no to dangerous drug injections on the basis of religious belief. This has left more than 450,000 medical workers across the state vulnerable to forced jabbing if they wish to keep their jobs.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, the Chinese Virus vaccine mandate in New York applies to everyone who works in a hospital, nursing home, diagnostic and treatment center, adult care facility, certified home health agency, hospice, long-term home health care program, AIDS home care program, and licensed home care service agency. Some limited licensed home care service agency workers are also having the jab imposed on them as well.

All employees, members of medical and nursing home staff, contract staff, students, and volunteers “who engage in activities such that if they were infected with COVID-19, they could potentially expose other covered personnel, patients or residents to the disease” are impacted by the mandate, reports indicate.

Hospital and nursing home workers have until September 27 to get their first dose of a Wuhan Flu shot and show proof of it in order to maintain employment. Employees of the other aforementioned facilities have until October 7 to get their first dose.

New York’s Department of Health is antichrist

In a statement, New York Department of Health (DoH) attorney Vanessa Murphy proclaimed that the state of New York has no constitutional obligation to honor religious exemptions, even when workers object on the basis of vaccine syringes containing ingredients derived from aborted babies.

“We’re not constitutionally required to provide a religious exemption,” Murphy claims. “You see that with the measles and the mumps requirement for health care workers.”

In other words, it does not matter if your belief in God prohibits you from taking an injection that violates your faith. In New York, the system of health care imposed by the government does not respect you or God, which means it is an antichrist system of death care.

As far as enforcement goes for the new policy, health care facilities will be tasked with self-policing. This suggests that at least some will defy the state’s mandate on the grounds that every individual has the God-given right to not be forcibly penetrated with Big Pharma chemicals against his or her will in order to maintain employment.

“I think in terms of compliance and enforcement, it’s at the facility level,” Murphy stated. “We’ve built in provisions to require covered entities upon request to report information to us. I don’t know if we’ve worked out the details of how we would audit or ensure compliance.”

Some facilities are already calling on the state government to rescind its ban on the religious exemption, which is sure to drive many high-quality workers out of the workforce.

“We really encourage you to consider the shortage, in the emergency situation that we have,” stated Al Cardillo, CEO of the Home Care Association of New York State.

Cardillo worries that many health care workers will just up and quit their jobs as opposed to taking the injections that violate their faith.

Investigative journalist Alex Berenson agrees, noting that there is likely to be a significant shortage of nurses in New York come October 1. The current shortage even without the mandate fully in place could be a point of leverage for those opposed to the experimental drug shots to collectively bargain for the mandate to be dropped.

