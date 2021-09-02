https://thelibertydaily.com/no-lockdown-sweden-bans-travel-from-ultra-vaxxed-locked-down-israel-over-covid-spikes/

The sales pitch for the Covid-19 “vaccines” used to be that they were the path through which normalcy could return to society. Lockdowns, face masks, social distancing, contact tracing, and travel restrictions were supposed to go away when a sufficient percentage of the population was vaccinated.

The dream started falling apart pretty early as the goalpost for vaccination rates rose. First, it was 40% to reach herd immunity. Then 60%, 70%, and now 80%, according to Anthony Fauci. But he also noted that it may end up being 90%. Hmm.

Any other hopes of achieving normalcy through vaccines evaporated when lockdowns, face masks, social distancing, contact tracing, and travel restrictions returned, if they were ever lifted at all. The case rate continues to rise even as the number of vaccinated people goes through the roof. Expectations continued to be lowered until we hit rock bottom in recent weeks. Now, the only promise the vaccines offer is that getting them means you won’t have to be hassled for not getting them.

The new sales pitch is, “Get vaccinated or we’ll punish you.”

Israel is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. They’re well beyond most countries as the leaders in 3rd-shot “boosters” as well. Yet they experienced their worst case report since the beginning of the pandemic this week and are showing no signs that the vaccines or booster shots are doing anything to stop Covid-19 from spreading.

For all of their efforts towards universal vaccinations, they were rewarded today with a travel ban by Sweden.

JUST IN – Sweden bans travelers from Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world, into the country from September 6 due to the record-breaking rise in #COVID19 cases. pic.twitter.com/XO2dhrYy8S — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 2, 2021

The irony is that Sweden was supposed to be the “superspreader” nation. They refused to follow the rest of the world into a state of lockdown. They didn’t require face masks. They made it all optional and as a result a good chunk of their population was infected.

This led to what many scientists expected but few were willing to say for fear of professional repercussions: Sweden is at or near herd immunity. Their population acted responsibly when necessary based on personal choices. They didn’t shut down schools for a disease that offers minuscule risks to children and they kept living their lives. Now, they’re trying to keep the heavily infected people in Israel out of their nation.

Paul Joseph Watson noted the irony in it all:

Reminder that Sweden, which has now banned travel from Israel, never imposed a hard lockdown. https://t.co/aXltEksmv3 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 2, 2021

It’s not too late for America and other countries to embrace the freedoms that Sweden maintained and approach the natural immunity numbers that are protecting the “superspreader” nation.

