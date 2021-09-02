http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/oM2BKXgd6HI/

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Massive flooding brought on by Ida’s intense deluge swamped the mass transit systems in New York and New Jersey.

The MTA is slowly getting the New York City subway system rolling again Thursday morning after numerous outages, while almost all NJ TRANSIT rail service remained suspended.

READ MORE: Ida In New Jersey: 70-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Swept Away By Flood Waters In Passaic

.@MTA Service Update. More trains are slowly coming back online in limited capacity. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/BGfhOOFKxz — Aundrea Cline-Thomas (@AClineThomas) September 2, 2021

The only NJ TRANSIT rail service that was rolling Thursday morning was the Atlantic City Rail Line.

There was good news, however, for Long Island Rail Road riders. Service had been restored on all lines, with delays, with the exception of the Port Washington branch.

Customers can expect scattered systemwide delays averaging 15 minutes and cancellations as we continue our recovery efforts following unprecedented rainfall in our region. Check https://t.co/MX2DSMegZr for updates before you go, or follow us on Twitter. — LIRR. Wear a Mask. (@LIRR) September 2, 2021

Metro-North service remain suspended due as damage was assessed from Wednesday’s storm.

Good Morning. Service on all three lines is currently suspended until further notice. You are urged not to travel at this time as New York State has declared a state emergency. ^psp — Metro-North Railroad. Wear a Mask-Stop the Spread. (@MetroNorth) September 2, 2021

Ida’s historic rainfall left a lot of commuters stranded Wednesday night throughout the Tri-State Area.

Some were stranded on trains, waiting for hours.

“The power’s out. There’s no air conditioning, there’s no power or electricity. There’s no water, there’s no lights. There’s, I think, one functioning bathroom,” Colleen Hartnect told CBS2’s Cory James.

CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST AND WEATHER ALERTS

The list goes on for Hartnect and dozens of others on NJ Transit train 3881. They were stranded for nearly 10 hours after the severe storms flooded the tracks.

“Firefighters came on a little big ago, but they said they don’t think they’re getting us off until the water subsides,” she said. “Very frustrating. Everyone is calling out of work, since people can’t get to work in the morning.”

A CBS2 viewer on the same train sent a video of rescue crews wading through knee-deep water with flashlights. When she asked for an update, she said they told her, “Even though the rain has stopped, we are still 4 feet deep in water.”

It was a similar story on Metro-North, where Chase Smith took a train from New York City to New Haven, Connecticut at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

By 4 a.m. Thursday, he was still stranded with nearly 100 other passengers.

“We were told that we couldn’t go forward anymore, because of downed trees,” he told James.

Smith said the emergency exit to the train was opened at one point, but they were told firefighters could not rescue them because first responders do not know if the electricity is still on the track.

“I can’t remember flooding like this in the MTA in my memory, so it happens I guess,” he told James.

The Long Island Rail Road suspended train service because of the weather conditions, as well.

It’s unclear how many people are stranded and when services for all systems will resume.

MORE NEWS: Ida Impact: Families Rescued From Major Flooding In Mamaroneck, Schools Closed Thursday

Stick with CBS2, CBSN New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on the storm and its aftermath.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

