https://saraacarter.com/rep-cheney-dubbed-vice-chair-of-jan-6th-commission/

By Jenny Goldsberry

Chairman of the House January 6th committee Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) announced Thursday that Rep. Liz Cheney will be their vice chair. This comes over a month since the committee’s first session.

Thompson defended his decision, complimenting Cheney for seeking the truth. “Representative Cheney has demonstrated again and again her commitment to getting answers about January 6th, ensuring accountability, and doing whatever it takes to protect democracy for the American people,” Thompson wrote in a statement. “Her leadership and insights have shaped the early work of the Select Committee and this appointment underscores the bipartisan nature of this effort.”

Cheney wrote that she accepted the appointment to help in the non-partisan investigation. “Every member of this committee is dedicated to conducting a non-partisan, professional, and thorough investigation of all the relevant facts regarding January 6th and the threat to our Constitution we faced that day. I have accepted the position of Vice Chair of the committee to assure that we achieve that goal,” Cheney wrote. “We owe it to the American people to investigate everything that led up to, and transpired on, January 6th. We will not be deterred by threats or attempted obstruction and we will not rest until our task is complete.”

Cheney is one of two Republican members to the Committee. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) is her fellow party member.

You can follow Jenny Goldsberry on Twitter @jennyjournalism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

