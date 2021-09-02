https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/02/oh-no-the-hoods-are-off-project-lincoln-threatens-tx-republican-supporters-saying-they-will-make-them-pay-in-lame-af-thread/

Nothing says you’re conserving conservatism like promoting abortion and threatening Republicans for trying to end it. We know this group has long lost its connection with the realities of conservatism so maybe someone should tell them that part of the platform absolutely focuses on the preservation of life for the unborn.

The @TexasGOP preaches values they don’t believe to supporters they don’t care about in an attempt to rally them against enemies that don’t exist so they can pass laws they cannot defend. They’re after one thing: Raw political power. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 1, 2021

We can only imagine how many times Lincoln would vomit if he saw what these jackas*es were doing in his name.

Note: We’re pretty sure TLP is after raw political power as well.

Texas Republicans have built an anti-women, anti-democratic, anti-American state. Yet, corporations and organizations like @ATT, @Toyota, @GetSpectrum, @TXRealtors, and @Oncor are among the highest donors Texas GOP leadership. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 1, 2021

Because women would never be pro-life, right?

And c’mon, there is no state that is more American than Texas.

Awwww, and look at the veiled threats to corporations donating to Republicans.

What a bunch of losers.

Our message to those who continue to support Texas Republicans is simple: No matter what you claim to believe about voting rights, women’s rights, or your corporate values — you’re funding something a regime that fights for the exact opposite. And for that, we’ll make you pay. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 1, 2021

Ooooh, so skeery.

They’ll make people pay for supporting pro-life policy.

How very conservative of them.

Do you think Lincoln would have supported abortion? — BTME (@btme87) September 2, 2021

Nope.

The new Pedos for Choice ad really rocks guys! Keep up the good work. https://t.co/H1B4bF1uBa — Keith 🌕🌕🌕Burton (@bbeekk321) September 2, 2021

You supported a pedophile Sit Down https://t.co/dugQPXDGKd — MaryAnnNotGinger (@MAnotGinger) September 2, 2021

Why do the @projectlincoln losers support abortion? Where are they going to find young boys to prey upon? https://t.co/9gZFLtWIvr — Nick Searcy, INTERSECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) September 2, 2021

You’d think The Lincoln Project would want there to be more minors in the world. https://t.co/YfkxOiga4V — Selfless Thoughtful Human Delight (@SavageNoMore) September 2, 2021

Abortion is not a pressing issue for the North American Man-Boy Lincoln Project https://t.co/2WGImEMFsM — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 2, 2021

Thinking they should officially change their name to THAT. Yup.

***

