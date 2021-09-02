https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/02/ok-wajahat-ali-says-democrats-should-play-hardball-and-strip-joe-manchin-and-kyrsten-sinema-of-their-committee-assignments/

Sen. Joe Manchin has been trending on social media Thursday after he penned an op-ed explaining that he couldn’t support an additional $3.5 trillion of spending without some “clarity” over Congress refusing to acknowledge the serious effects of inflation and debt.

Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali has had it with Manchin and his colleague Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and wants Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer to call them out by name and punish them — “play hardball until they cry uncle.”

Ali needs to add Republican political consultant to his Twitter bio.

