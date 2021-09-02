https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/02/ok-wajahat-ali-says-democrats-should-play-hardball-and-strip-joe-manchin-and-kyrsten-sinema-of-their-committee-assignments/

Sen. Joe Manchin has been trending on social media Thursday after he penned an op-ed explaining that he couldn’t support an additional $3.5 trillion of spending without some “clarity” over Congress refusing to acknowledge the serious effects of inflation and debt.

MANCHIN op-ed: “I, for one, won’t support a $3.5 trillion bill, or anywhere near that level of additional spending, without greater clarity about why Congress chooses to ignore the serious effects inflation and debt have on existing government programs.” https://t.co/1RAXOmCdBt — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 2, 2021

Daily Beast columnist Wajahat Ali has had it with Manchin and his colleague Sen. Kyrsten Sinema and wants Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer to call them out by name and punish them — “play hardball until they cry uncle.”

Democrats should punish Manchin and Sinema if they aren’t going to do anything whatsoever to help Americans, democracy, and Biden’s agenda. 2022 is it. Strip them of committees and play hardball until they cry uncle. Biden and Schumer should call them out by name. https://t.co/8VjulFGTUg — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 2, 2021

100% Agree. Please listen to this man. https://t.co/qzBsKO2wON — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 2, 2021

Yes Democrats, please do this. Republicans would love to have majorities on the evenly split committees Manchin and Sinema currently sit on. https://t.co/JccByAoojQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 2, 2021

I recommend bruising primary battles. https://t.co/Gjv8Gu8e6Z — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) September 2, 2021

Here’s an idea primary them so Republicans can take back the Senate I bet that will show them https://t.co/Rz1q9Tnf59 pic.twitter.com/AQLLDvd6SY — Rust Cohle’s Burner 🇧🇧 (@WoLf_PaK_MeMbA) September 2, 2021

Excellent idea Wajahat. You should get @SenSchumer to follow through. https://t.co/jLtBewGOua — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) September 2, 2021

Yes, yes, yes!!! Expel Manchin & Sinema and let their state’s governor’s name a replacement! https://t.co/nDk2dYqFz7 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) September 2, 2021

It’s cute how you think Manchin and Sinema need Democratic leadership more than Democratic leadership need Manchin and Sinema. Delusional. But cute. https://t.co/Pi6V4NG2dc — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 2, 2021

But this would just hand the Republicans control of the Senate? Did Mitch McConnell write this tweet? https://t.co/3vAEyicxMl — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) September 2, 2021

Please. Do this immediately. Be loud about it. https://t.co/mQEuiw8nKM — 𝘚𝘵𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘑. 𝘋𝘶𝘧𝘧𝘪𝘦𝘭𝘥 (@StevenJDuffield) September 2, 2021

If Democrats try this tactic, Joe Manchin will simply switch parties and the Dems will lose control of the Senate entirely. As a Republican, this would make me happy. https://t.co/LeTqPxMFqu — Kurt Akemann (@Dark_Falcon7) September 2, 2021

Please punish him. I’d love to see the results of that. https://t.co/9cbQQsJDSG — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 2, 2021

Ah yes, the old “convince Joe Manchin to finally become a Republican” gambit. That should really help Democrats. https://t.co/mtpGKtF1sS — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) September 2, 2021

Senator Joe Manchin (R-WV). https://t.co/CU7JhXUlg3 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) September 2, 2021

“Democrats in a 50/50 Senate should push two of their members toward becoming Republicans.” Okay, sure. It’s just crazy enough to work! https://t.co/AJBBdEd2QE — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) September 2, 2021

Some people are really determined to have two republican senators in West Virginia. https://t.co/Oe8IrXcuBI — Paul ⚡Tweeter Only In Theory⚡ Valentine (@paulrvalentine) September 2, 2021

It will never cease to amaze me how American progressives actively want to trade two moderate Dems who will support some but not all of the things they want for (likely) hardcore MAGA Republicans who will go against everything they believe in. https://t.co/p5IVGEP9hV — Ben Harris (@btharris93) September 2, 2021

yes do this, definitely purge dissidents https://t.co/a9OUAEM1d9 — Ryan 🇭🇰 🇮🇱 🇬🇧 ⛩ (@BushidoRs) September 2, 2021

I think it’s a great idea. Strip them of their committee assignments. I’m sure when they respond by making Mitch McConnell majority leader of the Senate he’ll have new committee assignments for them. https://t.co/lKvzyIwZV5 — Dan, Purveyor of Balderdash and Chicanery (@Libertybibbledy) September 2, 2021

Being moderates has put these two in the catbird seat. Please strip them of their committees and give them no option but to go independent and caucus with the GOP. I do hope that the Dems follow through on your idea and make this happen! https://t.co/0LY8HPhxnK — Stephen Smoot (@S_A_Smoot) September 2, 2021

This should definitely do the trick. Punishing them into submission always works for people that rise to the level of U.S. Senator. https://t.co/8i0uxlaM3h — Brian Delburn (@BrianDelburn) September 2, 2021

Yes, please do this. You will really hurt the Republicans. I swear. https://t.co/pDGD1h8uGv — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) September 2, 2021

“Alexa, what is leverage and how can I tell who has it? I seem to be missing something and everyone is making fun of me” https://t.co/E0cXEwNQQV — Tripp, the third of his name, of Charleston. (@tripp_p) September 2, 2021

Excellent strategy. Please do this. https://t.co/GCFnR0WsTP — Parker Williams (@JParkerWDE) September 2, 2021

The man who claimed Republican voters couldn’t spell apparently can’t count to 50 –> https://t.co/1v0R65wCAQ — Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) September 2, 2021

This guy was too radical for even @CNN to keep on the payroll. https://t.co/1FWE0Ss53o — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) September 2, 2021

LOL, you don’t get good takes like this everyday. https://t.co/4GenAQYebP — John Brooks (@Jbroks86) September 2, 2021

Ali needs to add Republican political consultant to his Twitter bio.

Related:

‘That’ll win her over!’ AOC throws down race card in slam on Dem Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s opposition to $3.5 trillion spending bill https://t.co/BegXd6Vzdw — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 28, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

