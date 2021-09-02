https://www.dailywire.com/news/old-dead-white-b-leftists-turn-on-late-justice-ruth-bader-ginsburg-after-supreme-court-refuses-to-block-texas-heartbeat-law

Leftists turned on the feminist hero and women’s rights crusader, the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, after the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 vote, refused to block the implementation of Texas’ “heartbeat bill” on September 1st, effectively banning most abortions after fetal cardiac activity can be detected.

“The Supreme Court was careful not to weigh in on the constitutionality of the Texas law, deciding its ruling on procedural grounds. The Texas law contains a unique enforcement mechanism that authorizes private citizens to sue abortion providers and those who ‘aid and abet’ illegal abortions,” the Daily Wire noted Thursday.

“The court dismissed the request, which names every state court judge and clerk as defendants, based on procedural grounds,” the outlet continued.

“It is unclear whether the named defendants in this lawsuit can or will seek to enforce the Texas law against the applicants in a manner that might permit our intervention,” the majority justices said in their ruling. “The State has represented that neither it nor its executive employees possess the authority to enforce the Texas law either directly or indirectly. Nor is it clear whether, under existing precedent, this Court can issue an injunction against state judges asked to decide a lawsuit under Texas’s law.”

Key to the ruling was Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who sits in the seat Ginsburg vacated when she died.

At the time, leftists were quick to blame Ginsburg for the addition, which shifted the court to the right, because Ginsburg was given the opportunity to retire under a Democrat — then-President Barack Obama — and chose to remain on the court. After several difficult battles with cancer, Ginsburg died in September of 2020, and then-President Donald Trump quickly replaced her with Barrett.

Now, they’re taking aim at Ginsburg, yet again.

“In retrospect, maybe Ruth Bader Ginsburg should have stepped down from the Court in 2014,” one leftist commentator sneered.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg really, really should have stepped down,” another added. “When you are a leader of people, with their lives in your hands… you have to do what’s best for them, always. She didn’t.”

When she was offered the opportunity to step down, she was 81 and Democrats had a comfortable majority in the Senate, allowing Obama to replace her with a dedicated liberal justice and without Republican input.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s categorical refusal to retire brought us here. So thanks you old dead white bitch,” sniffed a self-described “feminist” who later deleted her tweet.

“Folks blaming Bernie for what happened in Texas are ridiculous,” a former Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) surrogate snapped after leftists tried to pin the blame on Sanders and his supporters, who refused to back then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. “Did y’all not remember the time when we there was a democrat in office and had the chance the tell Ruth Vader Ginsburg to retire but didn’t? Stop it. The establishment needs to take responsibility for their mess.”

The same leftists are now pushing Justice Stephen Breyer to resign and allow President Joe Biden to appoint his own replacement so that what happened with Ginsburg does not happen again. Breyer did not step down after the Supreme Court’s last term, likely because the Court is about to hear landmark cases on subjects like abortion in its 2021-2022 session.

