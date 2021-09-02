https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/parents-are-pissed-natomas-country-school-board-meeting-gets-heated-after-veritas-sting/

Posted by Kane on September 2, 2021 12:33 pm

The Natomas school board members ran away after being pelted with truth bombs

The Marxist teacher is getting shitcanned…

More highlights below…

Local news report from last night



