Nobel-Prize-winning economist and New York Times legend Paul Krugman loves few things more than going for a run. It helps him clear his head and stay grounded.

So what a shame it is when he’s out jogging and witnesses something as disturbing as this:

Went for a run to distract from my grief, past flooding-snarled traffic. Heard someone yelling nonstop obscenities. Yes, it was the driver of a car covered in Trump stickers yelling at a Black pedestrian. In Princeton. — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 2, 2021

FYI, Krugman is grieving the loss of his cat Holmes.

RIP Holmes. He seemed fine this morning, but when I checked him this evening he had passed away (heart attack?) My last photo of the two of us pic.twitter.com/Fg3VHZNcJM — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) September 2, 2021

And we can certainly believe that Krugman would be very upset, as the loss of a pet can be absolutely devastating.

What we have a more difficult time believing is the rest of Krugman’s account.

Things that didn’t happen for 100 please Alex. — BugBearMadness (@BugMadness) September 2, 2021

I’ll take “Things That Didn’t Happen” for $300, Alex. pic.twitter.com/ca3OAuI9GM — Percy Gryce (@percy_gryce) September 2, 2021

“Yes, let’s try Things That Didn’t Happen for $1000.” https://t.co/ANkiMrBQIz — Tommy Victory (@DrThomasVictor1) September 2, 2021

Do we hear $2000?

On this episode of #LiberalsLieAboutEverything, an old veteran liar lies. https://t.co/V4kAcQ3Jyu — Obscure References (@anti_fay) September 2, 2021

On his way home from Subway at 2 a.m… https://t.co/pb2MavW4Vz — Silver Patriot (@SilverPatriot1) September 2, 2021

