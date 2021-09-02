https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/02/paul-krugman-says-he-saw-the-driver-of-a-car-covered-in-trump-stickers-yelling-nonstop-obscenities-at-a-black-man-while-on-a-run-in-princeton/

Nobel-Prize-winning economist and New York Times legend Paul Krugman loves few things more than going for a run. It helps him clear his head and stay grounded.

So what a shame it is when he’s out jogging and witnesses something as disturbing as this:

FYI, Krugman is grieving the loss of his cat Holmes.

And we can certainly believe that Krugman would be very upset, as the loss of a pet can be absolutely devastating.

What we have a more difficult time believing is the rest of Krugman’s account.

Do we hear $2000?

Heh.

