Nobel-Prize-winning economist and New York Times legend Paul Krugman loves few things more than going for a run. It helps him clear his head and stay grounded.
So what a shame it is when he’s out jogging and witnesses something as disturbing as this:
Went for a run to distract from my grief, past flooding-snarled traffic. Heard someone yelling nonstop obscenities. Yes, it was the driver of a car covered in Trump stickers yelling at a Black pedestrian. In Princeton.
FYI, Krugman is grieving the loss of his cat Holmes.
RIP Holmes. He seemed fine this morning, but when I checked him this evening he had passed away (heart attack?) My last photo of the two of us pic.twitter.com/Fg3VHZNcJM
And we can certainly believe that Krugman would be very upset, as the loss of a pet can be absolutely devastating.
What we have a more difficult time believing is the rest of Krugman’s account.
https://t.co/ckR8wJxssb pic.twitter.com/C8vCAEVZoQ
Things that didn’t happen for 100 please Alex.
I’ll take “Things That Didn’t Happen” for $300, Alex. pic.twitter.com/ca3OAuI9GM
“Yes, let’s try Things That Didn’t Happen for $1000.” https://t.co/ANkiMrBQIz
Do we hear $2000?
On this episode of #LiberalsLieAboutEverything, an old veteran liar lies. https://t.co/V4kAcQ3Jyu
On his way home from Subway at 2 a.m… https://t.co/pb2MavW4Vz
Heh.
Dude, you need new material.. https://t.co/YEwnkJrrsd
