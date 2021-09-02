https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/pelosis-gop-spy-rino-liz-cheney-chosen-vice-chair-pelosis-sham-jan-6th-commission/

On Thursday, RINO sellout Liz Cheney was appointed to leadership within the sham Jan. 6th select committee. The unhinged congresswoman will now serve as the vice chair of Pelosi’s partisan clown show.

The committee chairman – Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson – picked Cheney for the position because she has been so committed to “doing whatever it takes” to railroad Trump supporters and dissenters throughout the bogus investigation.

It also doesn’t hurt that she still masquerades as a Republican, which allows the deep state and the bootlicking media to falsely claim that their witch-hunt for political dissenters is “bi-partisan.”

As Michael Knowles would say: “She is a court jester Conservative in the kingdom of liberalism.”

According to Thompson:

“[Cheney’s] demonstrated again and again her commitment to getting answers about January 6th, ensuring accountability, and doing whatever it takes to protect democracy for the American people. Her leadership and insights have shaped the early work of the Select Committee and this appointment underscores the bipartisan nature of this effort,”

Cheney happily accepted the role, and vowed to “not rest until our task is complete.”

“I have accepted the position of Vice Chair of the committee to assure that we achieve that goal. We owe it to the American people to investigate everything that led up to, and transpired on, January 6th. We will not be deterred by threats or attempted obstruction and we will not rest until our task is complete.”

Cheney knows that her shot at reelection – by way of people voting for her – is all but gone at this point. She recognizes that her only way back into office is to cozy up with the America-hating Dems and hope they include her in the next mail-in ballot scheme.

These sellouts don’t care about the American people who elected them or the constitution they swore an oath to protect. Hundreds of citizens have been unconstitutionally held in Nancy’s DC gulags since the events on Jan. 6th because of their views.

Unfortunately for those who are caught up in this political persecution, there could be no end in sight.

A deadline or timetable for the “investigation” to be completed has not been released, meaning the committee could keep Jan. 6 in the headlines well into the 2022 election cycle, or beyond.

