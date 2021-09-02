https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/570564-plane-crashes-into-building-in-connecticut

A plane crashed into a building in Connecticut, authorities said Thursday.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told The Hill in a statement that a Cessna Citation 560X business jet crashed at around 10 a.m. local time into a building on Hyde Road in Farmington, Conn. around 10 a.m. local time.

The plane departed from Robertson Field Airport in Plainville, Conn., and was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, N.C. The agency said four people were aboard.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

The Farmington Police Department said that residents should avoid the area so emergency crews can evacuate it.

We are responding to a plane crash into a building at 111 Hyde Rd. Media can stage at the intersection of New Britain Ave and Hyde Rd for now. Any updates will be on our Twitter page. Please avoid the area so emergency crews can evacuate the immediate area. — Farmington CT Police (@FarmingtonCTPD) September 2, 2021

Video sent WTNH and shared on Twitter showed the building on fire and smoke bellowing out.

VIDEO: Chad W. sent in this video of a plane that crashed into the Trumpf building in #Farmington. We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they become available https://t.co/P4hszqUcRC pic.twitter.com/4jOrEB7w9I — WTNH News 8 (@WTNH) September 2, 2021

BREAKING: @NBCConnecticut DroneRanger giving us an aerial view of the Farmington plane crash into an industrial building on Hyde Rd UPDATES: https://t.co/l5V7wdbzAs #nbcct pic.twitter.com/e4xrp4fTuT — Heidi Voight (@HeidiVoight) September 2, 2021

The plane crashed into a building owned by machine manufacturing company Trumpf, Farmington Police Lt. Tim Mckenzie told reporters.

Witnesses reported that the plane was having “some sort of trouble in the air” before it crashed, McKenzie said. The plane impacted the ground first, and then struck the building.

All employees for Trumpf are unofficially accounted for, and McKenzie said the department doesn’t “currently believe” there were any injuries among its staffers.

McKenzie said that no one had been transported to the hospital.

Multiple fire departments are currently on the scene, McKenzie said.

—Updated at 12:41 p.m.

