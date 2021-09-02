https://www.theblaze.com/news/president-biden-s-approval-rating-is-heading-south-according-to-recent-survey

President Joe Biden’s approval rating has fallen to 43%, according to a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll, which also found that 51% disapprove of the job that the president is doing.

The survey of 1,241 adults living in the U.S. was carried out Aug. 26-31 and has a margin of error of +/- 3.8 percentage points for the full sample.

The 43% approval rating marks a sizable decline from the 49% approval rating that Biden had in a Marist survey conducted from July 21-29. Similarly, his disapproval rating has risen from 44% in the earlier poll to 51% in the new survey.

The new survey found that while 41% strongly disapprove of the job the president is doing, 10% disapprove, 23% approve, and 19% strongly approve.

While 56% disapprove of the way the commander in chief is handling foreign policy, and just 38% approve.

A whopping 61% indicated that overall they disapproved of how Biden handled America’s Afghanistan withdrawal, while just 32% approve. While most Republicans disapprove of the president’s handling of the withdrawal (94%), about a quarter of Democrats (26%), and a majority of Independents (71%) disapprove.

While 71% think that overall America’s role in Afghanistan was a failure, 20% view it as a success.

The Biden administration has faced significant criticism in recent weeks for bungling the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, where the Taliban swiftly took over and the U.S. had been scrambling to evacuate American citizens and Afghan allies before finally announcing the completion of the withdrawal on Monday. Thirteen American service members were among the many people killed in a terror attack in Kabul last Thursday.

Some U.S. citizens and Afghan allies still remain stranded in Afghanistan, with the Biden administration pledging to work to ensure they can get out.

“I have asked the Secretary of State to lead the continued coordination with our international partners to ensure safe passage for any Americans, Afghan partners, and foreign nationals who want to leave Afghanistan,” Biden said in a statement on Monday.

