https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/09/02/pro-antifa-teacher-paints-himself-as-the-victim-after-project-veritas-busts-him-n436825
About The Author
Related Posts
Larry Elder, Major Williams, and the CA Recall Ballot: Sabotage, Racism, or Just Plain Tomfoolery?
July 21, 2021
Joe Biden Finally Weighs in on Protests in Cuba
July 12, 2021
CODE RED: “What Office Do I Go To To Get My Reputation Back?”
August 10, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy