The Project Veritas headquarters was destroyed Thursday following devastating flooding in Mamaroneck, New York.
Hurricane Ida made its way up north after slamming into Louisiana earlier this week as a Category 4 storm.
Remnants from Ida flooded the Northeast this week.
So far 46 people have died from floodwaters in 6 Eastern states including New York and New Jersey.
Flooding destroyed the Project Veritas HQ in New York.
Project Veritas president James O’Keefe released an urgent message Thursday evening showing the destruction.
WATCH:
BREAKING: Urgent message from James O’Keefe following devastating flooding in Mamaroneck, New York
PROJECT VERITAS HQ DESTROYED
Those willing to help can support our efforts to rebuild with a tax-deductible donation at: https://t.co/DqfoAl99VH#SupportVeritas pic.twitter.com/IXNGXlzXrz
— [email protected]🇺🇸 (@EricSpracklen) September 3, 2021
Donate (tax deductible) to Project Veritas by clicking here.