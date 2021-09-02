https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/psaki-criticized-suggesting-male-reporter-has-not-grounds-question-bidens?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is facing criticism for suggesting a male reporter had no grounds on which to ask about President Biden’s stance on abortion, following a Supreme Court vote on the matter.

Psaki, on Thursday morning after the high court voted to let stand a recently passed Texas law that limits most abortions past six weeks, said Biden “believes it’s up to a woman to make those decisions.”

She then said, “I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant. But for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing,” in response to the question on who Biden thinks “should look out for the unborn child.”

Students for Life President Kristan Hawkins told Fox News: “By Jen Psaki’s arbitrary standard Joe Biden shouldn’t be commenting on abortion either as he’s never been pregnant.”

Live Action’s Lila Rose tweeted: “I’ve been pregnant, @PressSec and it’s *still* not my right, or anyone else’s, to kill a baby. Being a woman or being pregnant does not give you license to kill. Women deserve better than abortion. The President’s position is illogical, unscientific, immoral & 40 years wrong.”

Psaki did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The question to her about Biden’s stance was from EWTN’s Owen Jensen.

Former Planned Parenthood Director Abby Johnson said Psaki’s answer was “such a silly response. It was all men who decided to legalize abortion across this country in 1973. They certainly respected a man’s decision then.

“The bottom line is that they simply don’t respect a man’s opinion who is pro life. But men should have a voice in whether or not their child is killed by abortion.”

