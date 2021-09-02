https://www.dailywire.com/news/psaki-snaps-when-asked-why-biden-supports-abortion-if-hes-catholic-youve-never-been-pregnant

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki snapped at a reporter on Thursday who pressed her about how President Joe Biden could support abortion if he is Catholic, and suggested to the reporter that they did not understand the issue because they had never “been pregnant.”

“Why does the President support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong?” Owen Jensen, a reporter for EWTN, asked Psaki.

“He believes that it’s a woman’s right,” she responded. “It’s a woman’s body and it’s her choice.”

“Who does he believe then should look out for the unborn child?” he pressed.

“He believes that it’s up to a woman to make those decisions and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor,” she continued. “I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant. But for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing. President believes their rights should be respected.”

As Jensen tried to follow up with Psaki’s response, she repeatedly cut him off and would not let him ask another question.

WATCH:

EWTN’s @OwenTJensen: “Why does [Biden] support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong?” Psaki: “He believes…it’s a women’s right. It’s a woman’s body & it’s her choice… I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant.” pic.twitter.com/EcagHX0BTJ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) September 2, 2021

Psaki was asked earlier this year by a reporter, “Does the President believe that a 15-week-old unborn baby is a human being?”

Psaki dodged the question and pretended that the reporter asked a different question.

“Are you asking me if the President supports a woman’s right to choose?” Psaki asked. “He does.”

Psaki then immediately called on another reporter.

TRANSCRIPT:

REPORTER: Why does the President support abortion when his own Catholic faith teaches abortion is morally wrong? JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: He believes that it’s a woman’s right. It’s a woman’s body and it’s her choice. REPORTER: Who does he believe then should look out for the unborn child? PSAKI: He believes that it’s up to a woman to make those decisions and up to a woman to make those decisions with her doctor. I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant. But for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing. President believes their rights should be respected. Go ahead. I think we got to move on. I think we have to move on. You’ve had plenty of time today.

Related:

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

