Here’s a story that Project Veritas broke a couple of days ago, but Andy Ngo has added some additional insight and information to it. This time Project Veritas has caught on camera a California teacher saying that he only has 180 days to turn his students into revolutionaries. He stamps their assignments with images of Stalin and Mao. And if you’re bothered by the Antifa flag he has on the wall of his classroom, maybe you need to think about why it makes you uncomfortable, fascist.

“I have an antifa flag on my [classroom] wall” “I have 180 days to turn them into revolutionaries” Gabriel Gipe, an #antifa member & teacher at @NatomasUSD, was secretly recorded admitting to indoctrinating students to want to overthrow the government. pic.twitter.com/8r0ASOrA3S — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 31, 2021

Show up for protests, take pictures … that’s extra credit.

This is California, by the way.

The undercover video of the @NatomasUSD teacher shows what I’ve found in my research on #antifa. They exploit & indoctrinate the vulnerable (eg children), push out relentless propaganda, support taking up arms & terrorism, overthrowing state, are close w/communist legal group NLG pic.twitter.com/88rEEf6hoE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 31, 2021

Video at Inderkum High shows @NatomasUSD teacher Gabriel Gipe displaying portrait of Mao, who killed tens of millions. He has a graph where students place themselves politically. He boasts about indoctrinating them to the far-left by giving them credit for going to direct actions pic.twitter.com/cUMDjeMn8z — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 31, 2021

Antifa extremist & @NatomasUSD teacher Gabriel Gipe was approached by a black journalist. He & his wife, Elaine Nye (who he says shares his beliefs) walk away. Project Veritas also approached school for comment & they called police on the black reporter. pic.twitter.com/6aBXqpiHLV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 31, 2021

More photos of Gabriel Gipe, the teacher at @NatomasUSD who was secretly recorded admitting to indoctrinating & radicalizing children to antifa beliefs. Both he & his wife (Elaine Nye) declined to comment when approached by a black reporter from Project Veritas. pic.twitter.com/FStXsFsp6s — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 31, 2021

This antifa group is apparently connected to Gabriel Gipe. It is telling comrades to not show up to the board meeting to start a confrontation. pic.twitter.com/5UGksuvUeE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2021

Some of the #antifa accounts are furious @NatomasUSD teacher Gabriel Gipe accidentally exposed what they’re up to. They also say he was too overt in introducing students to far-left extremism. He should have been more subtle to avoid detection in the classroom, they say. pic.twitter.com/1bZV9puNYV — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2021

“There’s a way to present revolutionary thought to students but that is absolutely not it.”

The student newspaper at Inderkum High in @NatomasUSD has removed public access to its video interview w/teacher Gabriel Gipe. Gipe was exposed in a bombshell Project Veritas video yesterday admitting to brainwashing & radicalizing students to the far-left https://t.co/9leCIKorZ7 pic.twitter.com/VfDmes3UgQ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2021

Sacramento antifa member & @NatomasUSD teacher Gabriel Gipe is a member of or supporter of the “Reds in Ed” communist teachers group. Before he hid his social media, his interests were almost all in pro-China & extremist far-left groups. pic.twitter.com/uorUvmdP6Y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2021

“They’re coming for my job” Militant antifa member & @NatomasUSD teacher Gabriel Gipe released a video: pic.twitter.com/ThxonZ1CBW — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2021

I’ve been able to piece together the political propaganda that was formerly in Gabriel Gipe’s @NatomasUSD classroom. There’s a flag for the Worker’s Party of Korea (North Korea party), Antifa flag, nonbinary flag, a Planned Parenthood flyer, portrait of Mao Zedong & more. pic.twitter.com/vdmx99EVyY — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 1, 2021

Breaking: These are some of the stamps teacher Gabriel Gipe used to stamp students’ work in @NatomasUSD in Sacramento. One shows image of Stalin & text, “Go to gulag.” Another shows Mao Zedong & reads, “The chairman approves.” pic.twitter.com/0ov7caScqr — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 2, 2021

And this is just the guy Project Veritas caught on camera.

I dunno… when I got my teaching credential in California, seems like there were state laws against this type of teaching. Then again, that was a long, long time ago. — Ronni G (@ronni_g) September 2, 2021

Must wonder how many more are like him. Terrifying thought! — Trimfeast (@TrimFeast) September 1, 2021

Scary thought is this is just one teacher. This mentality isn’t riding solo. — Mike Garrett (@awesomely_mike) August 31, 2021

He didn’t mean to, but he did a great service laying it all out like that. — Emm Gifts (@EmmGifts) August 31, 2021

Nice vetting process Natomas School District. Unbelievable. — SeanS (@SeanSteinhour) August 31, 2021

It works out well. I teach my kids to call these people out for who they are, not to trust them, and that living America is a huge blessing. They can be anything they want to be here. Parents need to be involved in their kids lives, or else this. 💯 — PayingThaBills (@PayingThaBills) August 31, 2021

Parents today are pathetic. They never ask what’s going on in their children’s classrooms? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) September 1, 2021

He basically just calls one of his students a fascist. — helenmucus (@helenmucus3) August 31, 2021

Footage like this snaps me back into the realization that we are witnessing a history at which future generations will be aghast. How could we let someone like this indoctrinate children? Why did we allow entire institutions and fields to be infected with such madness? — zsófi soso (@sosozsofi) August 31, 2021

Do the students come out of his AP Government class knowing anything about the government except that it needs to be overthrown?

