Here’s a story that Project Veritas broke a couple of days ago, but Andy Ngo has added some additional insight and information to it. This time Project Veritas has caught on camera a California teacher saying that he only has 180 days to turn his students into revolutionaries. He stamps their assignments with images of Stalin and Mao. And if you’re bothered by the Antifa flag he has on the wall of his classroom, maybe you need to think about why it makes you uncomfortable, fascist.

Show up for protests, take pictures … that’s extra credit.

This is California, by the way.

“There’s a way to present revolutionary thought to students but that is absolutely not it.”

And this is just the guy Project Veritas caught on camera.

Do the students come out of his AP Government class knowing anything about the government except that it needs to be overthrown?

