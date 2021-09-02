https://floridianpress.com/2021/09/lincoln-projects-rick-wilson-calls-jewish-american-loomer-a-latrine-rat/

The Lincoln Project’s Rick Wilson may have slighted Conservative Journalist Laura Loomer with a Nazi-era and anti-Semitic trope when he called her a “latrine rat.

Loomer, who is running for the U.S. Congress, has just announced that she will run in Florida’s 11th congressional district and not in district 21.

Wilson made the remark in an interview with the Jewish Insider on the story it posted about the Jewish-American Republican congressional candidate’s decision to switch congressional races.

“Loomer may be vile, personally repugnant, wildly immoral and crazier than a latrine rat,” Wilson said, “but Republican primary elections now reward rather than punish that kind of behavior.”

Back in the late 1930s and 1940s, the Nazis would refer to Jews as rats, dirty rats, as depicted in this Nazi-era image that was widely circulated at the time.

We reached out to both Wilson and Loomer comment, but Wilson, who has supported the past confederacy in the South, could not be reached.

Loomer on the other hand, sent over this statement where she takes a swipe at him and his controversial group.

“Funny how Rick Wilson has such vitriol and condemnation for an outspoken Jewish republican woman. Speaking of sewage and vermin, perhaps Rick can also let us know when he plans on sharing the same level of contempt and condemnation for his pedophile coworkers at the Lincoln Project.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

