A new construction project from Mohamed Hadid has been causing problems for local residents – just months after the real estate developer tried to sell a half-built mega-mansion he had been ordered to tear down over safety concerns.

Hadid, the father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, has started construction on a new Beverly Hills property overlooking Coldwater Canyon with an asking price of $250 million.

The 38-acre site at 9650 Cedarbrook Drive is the largest home ever permitted in Los Angeles County and would become the most expensive residential home ever sold in California if it meets the high asking price, as noted by Forbes Global Properties.

Exclusive DailyMail.com photos show that construction of the nearly 80,000 square-foot mansion has already closed certain hiking trails in the area. Heavy machinery can be seen on the property, as well as the home’s completed foundation.

But locals have been left fuming that the trail has been shut.

A sign posted at one of the trailheads reads, ‘NOTICE: Trail closed by developer Mohamed Hadid. Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy & MRCA sued to keep this trail open but lost at the Court of Appeal.’

Hillsides Against Hadid blasted Mohamed Hadid, left, with a new sign at the head of a beloved trail noting it was closed for the construction of the real estate developer’s new project

Heavy machinery can be seen on the 38-acre site at 9650 Cedarbrook Drive

A photo shows the closed trailhead for the Franklin Canyon Ranch trail

The foundation for the mega mansion appears to be completed as construction continues

On June 25, Hadid filed a declaration in bankruptcy court accusing yard signs posted by Hillsides Against Hadid of creating a ‘negative public opinion’ about him

Hadid argued that Hillsides Against Hadid could decrease the perceived value of his properties

The 38-acre site at 9650 Cedarbrook Drive is the largest home ever permitted in Los Angeles County

It would become the most expensive residential home ever sold in California if it meets the high asking price

A view shows the sprawling property in Beverly Halls before construction

Renderings show what the mega mansion will look like when completed

A rendering shows the private road built to access the massive mansion

An apparent outdoor seating and gym area is seen in renderings for the property

The sign also lists the website for Hillsides Against Hadid, a group founded by Coldwater Canyon resident and open-space advocate Steven L. Weinberg to protect hiking trails and wildlife habitats from destruction caused by Hadid’s construction.

On June 25, Hadid filed a declaration in bankruptcy court accusing yard signs posted by Hillsides Against Hadid of creating a ‘negative public opinion’ about him that could decrease the perceived value of his properties.

‘They hope that by defaming me, the Property will be tainted by association and will be considered by otherwise interested buyers as a property of diminished value, not capable of being safely secured for private purposes and use,’ Hadid wrote.

The group accused Hadid of ‘playing the victim yet again’ while noting ‘the well-worn trail of Hadid’s illegal conduct’ regarding his doomed property in Bel Air on Strada Vecchia Road.

Hadid had tried to sell that home for $8.5 million earlier this year after he was ordered to demolish the estate over safety concerns. However, buyer Bruce Lifton later backed out of the deal.

The gargantuan property had mushroomed over a decade of construction into a $50 million estate, according to various reports of its value.

Mohamed Hadid, right, is pictured with Bella Hadid, center, and Yolanda Hadid

The news came after just months after the real estate developer tried to sell a half-built mega-mansion, pictured, that he had been ordered to tear down over safety concerns

Hadid, a purported billionaire, had argued in court in 2019 that he was so broke he could not afford the $5 million it would take to tear it down after his own architect said he was worried the building ‘will slide down the hill and kill someone.’

A concerned neighbor filed a lawsuit in 2018 alleging that the so-called ‘Starship Enterprise’ property was structurally unsound and sought millions in damages – for which a judgement is expected as soon as this week, The Real Deal reported.

The Beverly Hills home has been listed by Hilton & Hyland real estate agent Rodrigo Iglesias.

The main home on the property is expected to include amenities such as a bowling lane, hot yoga, a cigar lounge, a wine tasting room and a wine cellar, a 36-person home theater, a Turkish bath, two saunas, a pool and waterfall – among other things.

The property will also include a guest house with its own gym, pool, massage room and sauna, and bowling lane.

The listing notes that property construction could be taken over at the completion of the foundation for $92 million or be purchased upon completion for $250 million.