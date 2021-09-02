https://pagesix.com/2021/09/02/shark-tank-stars-kevin-oleary-kevin-harrington-sued-for-fraud/

“Shark Tank” stars Kevin O’Leary and Kevin Harrington are being accused of running a scam.

Twenty hopeful entrepreneurs sued the famous business investors for fraud, claiming they were manipulated and defrauded through the alleged use of “fictional executives, false promises of financial success and even illusions of being on the show ‘Shark Tank’ itself,” claims the lawsuit, obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

The documents further claim O’Leary and Harrington used a “predatory fraud scheme” to have their alleged victims hire one of two companies, InventureX or Ideazon.

The wannabe entrepreneurs claim they were promised they’d receive help for crowdfunding once they paid either company, but after giving up their funds, they allegedly never received the assistance.

“Shark Tank” stars Kevin O’Leary and Kevin Harrington are being sued for fraud. Getty Images

The alleged victims also claim in the documents that InventureX and Ideazon might not even really exist and alleged that they could both be a front for scamming upstart investors.

Harrington, 64, is “a partner and primary executive of InventureX,” and O’Leary, 67, allegedly “endorsed and recommended” the same two companies, according to the documents.

Twenty hopeful entrepreneurs are claiming the famed business investors manipulated them. Disney General Entertainment Con

The entrepreneurs who filed the suit claim that their losses could be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars per plaintiff.

The lawsuit asks Harrington and O’Leary to pay for damages, economic loss, emotional distress and legal fees.

“It appears that someone has been using my name and likeness without my knowledge, permission, or consent,” O’Leary told Page Six in a statement via his attorney. “I’ve never heard of any of these purported companies and have never conducted business with any of the plaintiffs who filed this suit.

“Obviously, I want to get to the bottom of it too, as my rights have been violated. We will makes sure that the bad actors are held accountable.”

O’Leary has been on “Shark Tank” since 2009, while Harrington appeared regularly in the first two seasons of the show.

A rep for Harrington didn’t return Page Six’s request for comment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

