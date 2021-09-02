https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/sky-news-awful-lot-biden-regret-outright-liar-video/

Speak in on Sky News Australia, YouTuber and Commentator Daisy Cousens saaid there is an “awful lot of Biden regret out there” following the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan which left weaponry behind in the hands of the Taliban.

“Biden’s approval rating has tanked to 42 per cent, with 56 per cent of Americans overall disapproving of him,” Mrs. Cousens told Sky News host Andrew Bolt.

“Another poll found that 52 per cent of Americans want Joe Biden to resign and a full 60 per cent of Americans overall want him impeached.” Even 40 per cent of Democrats want Joe Biden impeached, Cousens noted.

