As Twitchy readers know, Dolly Parton’s younger sister, Stella Parton, has zero clue about what true enslavement of women looks like and seriously believes that restrictions on abortion make American women more oppressed than Afghan women.

You know, the same women who are being stoned to death, burned to death, told to cover their faces and bodies, forced to marry men they don’t know as children, and who are not allowed to be in public without a chaperone. Yeah, apparently they have it easier than American women.

Welp, even after she was called out (BIGLY) she doubled down on her insanity:

Not that it will make any difference to all you so called self righteous rapists and abusers of women’s rights. But what makes it worse for women in America is because we had won our rights by fighting for them now you extremists are chipping away at them. Damn you! Damn You! — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) September 2, 2021

Yes, because only self-righteous rapists and abusers of women’s rights have been telling her she’s a complete fruit-loop for saying Afghan women have it better than American women.

When you have states and the SCOTUS signing laws in the dead of night, I call that enslavement of women. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) September 2, 2021

Dolly, please come get your sister, Stella … she’s starting to scare the children.

And is this like the time Democrats voted to take our healthcare away in the dead of night? Was that enslavement?

We did warn you all repeatedly; Roe was heavily dependent on medical privacy rights – and if you chipped away at those rights for the sake of CoVid security, Roe would fall in short order.

You didn’t listen. You even laughed at us. — Allen Harris (@BanTheFox4761) September 2, 2021

I’m sorry that women can’t kill their babies in Texas. Wait…”sorry” isn’t the right word. Happy? Thrilled? Nah…how about “absolutely fucking ecstatic”. — H.P. Loveshaft (@HLoveshaft) September 2, 2021

Do women in Afghanistan murder their unborn child? — Andy (@VikesPessimist) September 2, 2021

Write a song about it. You haven’t lost anything. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) September 2, 2021

Psycho — Bryan Denney (@bryandenney) September 2, 2021

