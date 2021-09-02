https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/09/02/so-thanks-you-old-dead-white-btch-libs-turn-on-ruth-bader-ginsburg-after-scotus-ruling-on-texas-abortion-law/

The Supreme Court voted 5-4 last night, refusing to block a Texas law outlawing abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy:

BREAKING: Supreme Court, voting 5-4, refuses to block Texas law outlawing abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, lets measure remain in effect. Roberts joins liberals in saying he would have blocked law for now. — Greg Stohr (@GregStohr) September 2, 2021

And people were quick to note how Ruth Bader Ginsburg not retiring when Barack Obama was president is what led to this result:

Ruth Bader Ginsburg died less than a year ago and Republicans have already begun overturning Roe vs Wade — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) September 1, 2021

An “abortion ruling decades in the making”:

Abortion ruling decades in the making

Ginsburg refused Obama’s entreaties to retire when Ds had Senate —> Barrett

Gorsuch confirmed via nuke option after McConnell blocked Garland

Thomas confirmed 52-48 (no one filibustered to force 60-vote threshold)

+Kavanaugh/Alito — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) September 2, 2021

They could’ve had any nominee they wanted, but alas:

Ginsburg turned 81 that year. Democrats held the presidency and 55 seats in the Senate. A pivotal moment in history that led to the current Supreme Court. https://t.co/SR8KAHJzPN — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 2, 2021

Libs, needless to say, are PISSED:

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s categorical refusal to retire brought us here. So thanks you old dead white bitch. — Nandini B. (@nandelabra) September 2, 2021

Folks blaming Bernie for what happened in Texas are ridiculous. Did y’all not remember the time when we there was a democrat in office and had the chance the tell Ruth Vader Ginsburg to retire but didn’t? Stop it. The establishment needs to take responsibility for their mess. — Ja’Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) September 2, 2021

It is blatantly hypocritical to yell at individual voters for not making minimizing the near-term risk of a Republican Supreme Court their top priority while giving Ruth Bader Ginsburg a pass for not retiring during the Obama years. — Ben Spielberg (@BenSpielberg) September 2, 2021

In retrospect, maybe Ruth Bader Ginsburg should have stepped down from the Court in 2014 — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) September 1, 2021

Ruth Bader Ginsburg really, really should have stepped down. — nylah burton (@yumcoconutmilk) September 1, 2021

All eyes on Justice Stephen Breyer now:

Dear Justice Breyer, “Had Ginsburg remained on the court there would have been five votes to halt the Texas law.” https://t.co/QT7IFTAY23 — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) September 2, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

