The Supreme Court voted 5-4 last night, refusing to block a Texas law outlawing abortion after 6 weeks of pregnancy:

And people were quick to note how Ruth Bader Ginsburg not retiring when Barack Obama was president is what led to this result:

An “abortion ruling decades in the making”:

They could’ve had any nominee they wanted, but alas:

Libs, needless to say, are PISSED:

All eyes on Justice Stephen Breyer now:

