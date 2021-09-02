https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/02/sound-the-misinformation-alarm-because-hillary-clintons-take-on-scotus-texas-heartbeat-law-ruling-is-completely-incorrect/

Apparently Hillary Clinton’s been watching a lot of MSNBC lately, because her argument against Texas’ heartbeat law bears a striking similarity to the one made by MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance:

Last night, the Supreme Court officially overturned five decades of settled law and permitted Texas’ unconstitutional abortion ban to stand. Yes: They gutted Roe v. Wade without hearing arguments, in a one-paragraph, unsigned 5-4 opinion issued in the middle of the night. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 2, 2021

Oh, the humanity!

Cry more, Hillary.

As Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her dissent of the Texas law and her colleagues’ decision to allow it: “The Act is a breathtaking act of defiance—of the Constitution, of this Court’s precedents, and of the rights of women seeking abortions throughout Texas.” — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 2, 2021

And as Justice Alito wrote:

Justice Alito: “In particular, this order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas’s law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law, including in Texas state courts.” https://t.co/ago9L3qNGG — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 2, 2021

Looks like Hillary’s full of crap again, guys.

This analysis is completely incorrect. https://t.co/UjIw8klKt5 — Retired Orrin G. Hatch (@RetiredOrrin) September 2, 2021

Well, it’s Hillary Clinton doing the analyzing. So yeah.

This is completely wrong. https://t.co/PSgAyAZ73n — David French (@DavidAFrench) September 2, 2021

Even David French knows that Hillary’s got this all wrong. That’s how wrong she is.

That’s… Not what it happened. https://t.co/wBYoZo4DX6 — Edgar Beltrán ن (@edgarjbb_) September 2, 2021

None of this is true. https://t.co/FMz5UteNH1 — Brad Schober (@bschobes4) September 2, 2021

Stare decisis is a stupid argument. These are the same people who think the Constitution is a living document, but for some reason, they can’t fathom interpretations of law changing over time. For the record, Brown v. Board also overturned a “settled law.” https://t.co/XVyyDs3FcZ — Conservatarian Ramblings (@ConservatarianZ) September 2, 2021

Good thing she doesn’t practice law anymore, I guess. https://t.co/ClpPocw5qL — Chris Kieser (@ckieser13) September 2, 2021

Thank goodness for small favors.

She is a merchant of misinformation. https://t.co/5qslpiep7u — Sharma (@bansisharma) September 2, 2021

She certainly is. When will Twitter step in to put a stop to the spread of Hillary Clinton’s dishonesty?

This is #misinformation. When will Twitter censor Hillary’s lies? https://t.co/e3CrrODcVS — Mark Trammell (@mark_trammell) September 2, 2021

Twitter will you be taking down this barrage of misinformation? https://t.co/uYwMD1N04a — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) September 2, 2021

