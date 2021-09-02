https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/09/02/sound-the-misinformation-alarm-because-hillary-clintons-take-on-scotus-texas-heartbeat-law-ruling-is-completely-incorrect/

Apparently Hillary Clinton’s been watching a lot of MSNBC lately, because her argument against Texas’ heartbeat law bears a striking similarity to the one made by MSNBC legal analyst Joyce Vance:

Oh, the humanity!

Cry more, Hillary.

And as Justice Alito wrote:

Looks like Hillary’s full of crap again, guys.

Well, it’s Hillary Clinton doing the analyzing. So yeah.

Even David French knows that Hillary’s got this all wrong. That’s how wrong she is.

Thank goodness for small favors.

She certainly is. When will Twitter step in to put a stop to the spread of Hillary Clinton’s dishonesty?

