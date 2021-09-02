https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/09/02/stella-parton-tantrums-over-tx-abortion-law-claims-american-women-are-treated-worse-than-afghan-women-and-hooboy-sooo-much-backfire/

Texas restricted abortions to six weeks, aka when a heartbeat can be found.

And people on the Left have lost their damn minds over it. They didn’t ban abortion, they just restricted it …

But you know, anytime the socialist Left doesn’t get their way it’s like the END OF THE WORLD.

Not to mention the dumbest takes on the Twittersphere start to surface, like this garbage tweet from Dolly Parton’s younger (and clearly dumber) sister, Stella:

Don’t you find it odd that women in America are being treated worse than women in Afghanistan? We wasted 2trillion dollars plus to go into Afghanistan to liberate their women and children? Something ain’t right here folks. Are you catching on yet? — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) September 2, 2021

Stella … this was a bad tweet. BAD.

But then it got worse.

I also find it odd that not one of the people I just blocked had one thing to say in defense of women right here at home and our damn rights. Not one. They were all males btw. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) September 2, 2021

They were NOT all males btw.

Then it got worse-er.

We are supposed to be a civilized nation and yet women are being enslaved by their states and our own government. So don’t correct me . America should know better and do better. It’s an outrage. — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) September 2, 2021

Enslaved?

REALLY?

Because Texas restricted abortion?

Holy Hell this is dumb.

Women in Afghanistan can no longer leave their house. If they do leave their house, they have to be fully covered with only their eyes showing and only with a male chaperone. They cannot go to school. If they are raped, the woman is stoned to death. Get some flipping perspective. — Holly Thornton (@beachmamax2) September 2, 2021

Women are literally being stoned and burned to death, but you know, American women in Texas have to abort before six weeks.

The horror.

Woman right here! You going to block me when I say that America has given me every right and has never stopped me from exceeding in what I want to do in life. I suggest you head on over to Afghanistan and see what it’s truly like to live there as a woman, you’d beg to come home! — Kristi (@Kristi_Weaver4) September 2, 2021

You should move to Afghanistan for a few months and report back to us on how great things are there for women. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) September 2, 2021

We’ve seen lots of people offer to pay her way over to Afghanistan.

Funny, she does not take anyone up on it.

Don’t think any ladies have been stoned to death here so far. pic.twitter.com/PPQr3ekWmV — Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) September 2, 2021

Maybe you can sell a song about how great it is to be a woman under Taliban rule. — Smirkonic (@FoundersGirl) September 2, 2021

Heh.

What an ignorant statement! You are laughing in the face of the poor women in Afghanistan that are being raped and beaten just for being women. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) September 2, 2021

Why are you equating not being able to kill children in the womb with murder, beatings, not letting girls go to school, forcing burkas, etc? My mistake, you’re calling those things better than not being able to kill your offspring. You’re quite the champion for women. pic.twitter.com/qjrwN7sILT — Jon (@faroutmadman) September 2, 2021

Awful.

Only a completely spoiled American liberal woman would think women have it worse here … their victimhood knows no limits.

Yes, American women are being stoned to death for disobeying oppressive laws on the daily. 🙄 Showing the world you’re pro-baby murder is quite a feat, dear. — RaKell, So Inappropriate (Sworn Enemy of Rufus!) (@MrsRotnjetski) September 2, 2021

You can’t even be remotely serious with this take. — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) September 2, 2021

Sadly, she is.

Wait…women are being beaten here for not covering their faces? They’re being stoned to death for being alone with a man who isn’t their husband? They’re being publicly flogged for wearing cosmetics or jewelry?They’re forbidden from working or going to school? — JD 🇺🇸 (@m5drummer) September 2, 2021

How are we being mistreated here? Your hyperbole isn’t accurate but it’s duly noted. — TheBIArchitect (@BIArchitectess) September 2, 2021

In one state a woman can’t kill a clump of cells if it has a heartbeat. In Afghanistan, at best women can’t work or go to school. At worst they’re beaten, raped, and killed. But yeah, we have it waaay worse over here. — Sparkling Jules (@Coolish_Breeze) September 2, 2021

Give it a rest, Stella. When you get stoned in the street, raped, and shot because you want to be educated, come and talk to me. #BadTakesfor500 — Jennifer Oliver O’Connell (@asthegirlturns) September 2, 2021

Ding ding ding.

