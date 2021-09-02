http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/wau1CpdPGUU/

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingA worker unblocks drains on a street affected by floodwater in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingA worker unblocks drains on a street affected by floodwater in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingA motorist drives a car through a flooded expressway in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingA fireman walks past cars as they pump floodwater from a nearby house in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingFloodwater surrounds vehicles following heavy rain on an expressway in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingA refuse collection worker checks the depth of a flooded street before driving his truck through in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingA worker unblocks drains on a street affected by floodwater in Brooklyn, New York early on September 2, 2021, as flash flooding and record-breaking rainfall brought by the remnants of Storm Ida swept through the area. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP via Getty Images)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingPeople out in the street during heavy rain and storm at Times Square in New York City, United States on September 1, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingPeople out in the street during heavy rain and storm at Times Square in New York City, United States on September 1, 2021. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingRainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida floods Intervale Avenue on September 1, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingA person makes their way in rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Ida on September 1, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingA delivery worker makes their way in the rainfall from Hurricane Ida during a flood on Intervale Avenue on September 1, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingRainfall from Hurricane Ida flood the basement of a Kennedy Fried Chicken fast food restaurant on September 1, 2021, in the Bronx borough of New York City. Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Remnents of Hurricane ida Flood Streets in Hoboken, NJHOBOKEN, NJ – SEPTEMBER 1: A person walks through floodwaters on Newark Street caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida drenching the New York City and New Jersey area on September 1, 2021 in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Remnants of Hurricane Ida Flood Streets in Hoboken, New JerseyHOBOKEN, NJ – SEPTEMBER 1: Floodwaters make their way into a Domino’s pizza restaurant caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida drenching the New York City and New Jersey area on September 1, 2021 in Hoboken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingCars stuck in flood waters in Passaic, New Jersey. At least one death reported. (Credit: Jessica Layton/CBS2)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingA taxi gets stuck in flood waters in New York City on Sept. 1, 2021. (Credit: CBS2)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingFirst responders in Mamaroneck rescue people from the flood waters. (Credit: Tony Aiello/CBS2)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingStorms cause dangerous driving conditions in New York City on Sept. 1, 2021. (Credit: CBS2)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingCars stuck in flood waters in Passaic, New Jersey. At least one death reported. (Credit: Jessica Layton/CBS2)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingA car gets stuck in flood waters in Middlesex County, New Jersey on Sept. 1, 2021. (Credit: CBS2)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingCars stuck in flood waters in Passaic, New Jersey. At least one death reported. (Credit: Jessica Layton/CBS2)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingCars stuck in flood waters in Passaic, New Jersey. At least one death reported. (Credit: Jessica Layton/CBS2)

Remnants Of Hurricane Ida Move Through Northeast Causing Widespread FloodingRemnants of Hurricane Ida cause damage all across New Jersey on Sept. 1, 2021. (Credit: CBS2)

Tropical Storm Henri Brings Heavy Rain, Flash Flooding To Tri-StateHenri was downgraded to a tropical storm overnight, but heavy rain hanging over the area is causing flooding concerns.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

