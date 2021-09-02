http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/AqhumTQLO5U/

Eight individuals are dead, including one two-year-old, as the metropolitan area of New York City was ravaged by record rainfall, tornadoes, and flash flooding that flooded roads and subways that paralyzed the densely populated urban area.

(Update: the death toll has now reached 14.)

Social media is also flooded with stunning videos of subways, apartments, and roads flooded with water that are jaw-dropping to watch. A dozen or so are collected here for your viewing:

this flooding in New York is wild – there’s a “flash flood emergency”, the first one ever in NYC, with something like 10cm in rain an hour from Hurricane Ida. Much of the city seems like it’s underwaterpic.twitter.com/Vyes4KcCdG — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) September 2, 2021

This is 145th st on 1 line. This not a low lying area. One of the highest elevations in Manhattan. Literally nowhere is immune to climate change.pic.twitter.com/FfBjJDHW2h — Mark D. Levine (@MarkLevineNYC) September 2, 2021

Floods in NY tornadoes in New Jersey. I’m not one to condone violence but sometimes it’s necessary. Y’all need to put y’all Timbalands on and beat whoever a** playing Jumanji up there. pic.twitter.com/87GgO4QrRX — @mixtapeminimusic (@mixtapeminimus1) September 2, 2021

And then there’s this dude:

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com