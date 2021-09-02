http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/AqhumTQLO5U/
Eight individuals are dead, including one two-year-old, as the metropolitan area of New York City was ravaged by record rainfall, tornadoes, and flash flooding that flooded roads and subways that paralyzed the densely populated urban area.
(Update: the death toll has now reached 14.)
Social media is also flooded with stunning videos of subways, apartments, and roads flooded with water that are jaw-dropping to watch. A dozen or so are collected here for your viewing:
And then there’s this dude:
