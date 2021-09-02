http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/426tMLWOzAU/taliban-feel-angry-betrayed-troops-24899396

The Taliban have been left feeling reportedly “angry and disappointed” after discovering that the million-dollar planes and choppers left at Kabul Airport were destroyed by US troops before they left.

Taliban fighters feel “betrayed” by the Americans after thinking that the equipment and vehicles would be considered Afghanistan’s property, claims Mail Online.

According to the commander of the US evacuation mission, General Frank McKenzie the US troops “demilitarised” 73 aircraft before leaving on Monday.

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)



She was told that the planes and helicopters were “national assets” that could have “come to great use for us.”

She said: “They are disappointed, they are angry, they feel betrayed because all of this equipment is broken beyond repair.”

The US has faced scathing criticism for leaving sophisticated weaponry and aircraft in the hands of the Taliban, or potential terrorists, that could be used against the people in Afghanistan or in the west.







(Image: AFP via Getty Images)



It is thought up to 48 aircraft are now in the hands of the Taliban, but whether they are operable is unknown.

Before the fall of the Afghan Government the air force was operating 167 aircraft, including 108 helicopters and 59 planes.

46 Afghan aircraft, including 24 helicopters were also flown to Uzbekistan before the Taliban could get its hands on them.







(Image: REUTERS)



Video of US soldiers smashing windows and equipment on humvees and other vehicles with pickaxes and wrenches was released confirming assets were being destroyed.

Troops also removed propellers and guns from aircraft while others had their wheels completely removed.

The Taliban are thought to have accrued millions of pounds worth of new sophisticated weaponry from the US.







(Image: AFP via Getty Images)



Included in the frightening arsenal the Taliban reportedly took from supplies from the defeated Afghan military are over two million 7.62 bullets for AK47 assault rifles valued at over a million pounds.

Other supplies listed to have fallen into the Taliban’s hands are said to be an A-29 light attack aircraft worth £17 million, 100,000 70mm rockets along with 89,000 combat, and new shirts worth around £3million.

Nearly 61,000 40mm high-explosive rounds have also been pocketed, plus over 4 million blank training cartridges that can be used to train forces.

The Taliban will also be able to make use of billions of pounds worth of equipment that has been brought into the country by the US and NATO forces over the last 20 years.

Colonel Richard Kemp, former commander of British forces in Afghanistan, said Britain will see “more terrorist attacks” in the future because of the weapons the Taliban now possesses.

