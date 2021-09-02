https://humanevents.com/2021/09/02/taliban-announces-china-will-be-their-main-partner/

According to a Taliban spokesman, China will now be the group’s “main partner” and will help rebuild Afghanistan.

“China will be our main partner and represents a great opportunity for us because it is ready to invest in our country and support reconstruction efforts,” Zabihulah Mujahid said in an interview.

He said the Taliban values China’s Belt and Road Initiative, as the project will revive the ancient Silk Road. He also said China will help Afghanistan use its copper resources and give the country a path into global markets, per the Asia Today.

Regarding the Kabul airport, Mujahid said the facility should be up and running again soon.

“The airport should be clean within the next three days and will be rebuilt in a short time,” he said. “I hope it will be operational again in September.”





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

