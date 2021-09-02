https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/02/texas-tribune-finds-one-texan-whose-husbands-getting-a-vasectomy-in-light-of-the-states-new-abortion-law/

As Twitchy pointed out Wednesday, one doctor on Twitter went viral with her thread on advice she’d give her daughter and her friends if they lived in Texas, where the heartbeat law just went into effect. Her professional medical advice in light of the “horrific” new law? Get on reliable birth control — as if contraception were a new discovery.

The Texas Tribune is on the case and managed to track down one anonymous Texan whose husband is having a vasectomy in light of the new law.

One Texan, who asked her name be withheld because of fears about privacy, said she and her husband decided he would undergo a vasectomy to prevent any concerns about pregnancy in light of the state’s restrictive new abortion law. https://t.co/PSn0iXdE2H — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 2, 2021

Ummm…. Good. — The Streeter (@thestreeter) September 2, 2021

Which is exactly what more men should be doing. — Julia (@sdrose) September 2, 2021

Hope there will be more of this. — Leslee Taylor (@LesleeT01040069) September 2, 2021

Way to go! Making the decision to prevent it rather than abort it! Hip hip! Already working — Greg (@GregsGotYoBak) September 2, 2021

Good. That’ll work — Wallace E. Rhymes, III (@wallacerhymes) September 2, 2021

So they are going for prevention rather than killing the baby after the fact. Sounds like a plan to me. — Ruth Peterson (@RuthAPeterson) September 2, 2021

I’m not a fan of the new law, but the idea of people taking responsibility for preventing unwanted pregnancies is a good thing. — Rollo Tomassi (@RolloTomassi9) September 2, 2021

So you’re saying they’re aware there are ways to avoid needing to end a pregnancy? — Fully Semi-Automatic Assault Inflation (@me_grab) September 2, 2021

At least it’s a story of a responsible male. — Young County Democrat (@YoungCoDems) September 2, 2021

Good! Sheesh this is good. — Christian Hansen (@christianh3k) September 2, 2021

Common sense. — Isabel (@PoltclyIncorect) September 2, 2021

Personally, I can’t imaging thinking I should forgo a minor procedure because we could just kill my offspring instead. — Bone Vampire (@Bone_Vampire42) September 2, 2021

What does this have to do with anything? — MasksAreStupid (@GayLord9669) September 2, 2021

Sounds responsible. — Cranky Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) September 2, 2021

A perfectly good plan. This method is used by couples all the time. Bravo! — PatLynnFor 🐘🐘🐘 (@PatLynnFor) September 2, 2021

I mean that is a choice if you don’t want children. — Valerie (@ValerieV7261) September 2, 2021

So? After having 3 children and realizing our family was complete that is precisely what we chose to do. You make it sound so tragic and secretive. 😀 — Brian & Linda (@YinYang18175500) September 2, 2021

A 5 minute vasectomy was too much work so killing a baby was the back up. Good lord society is in a bad spot. — BetterDeadThanRed (@BetterDeadTha19) September 2, 2021

Good. Men should take responsibility. — E. Perez (@eplatina9) September 2, 2021

So, a normal decision then? — Chad Whitfield (@Carolinakid501) September 2, 2021

Alternative tweet: woman surprised there are options to prevent pregnancy — Megan Bush (@MeganLBush) September 2, 2021

I can’t believe I have to ask this, but why were this and all the different contraception options not options before today? — B.T. Mattison (@BT_Mattison) September 2, 2021

So all those years you have said abortion is not being used as birth control you were lying? Of course you were. — Wilmont Kurtz, the original Pig Pen (@drfeedbacker) September 2, 2021

Hmmm, I was told folks didn’t use abortion as birth control. — rusty stonelake (@collectorgrid) September 2, 2021

Probably for the best that these 2 never have kids anyway. — Capehog (@capehog) September 2, 2021

We’re not sure how this is news.

