https://pjmedia.com/columns/stephen-kruiser/2021/09/02/the-morning-briefing-democrats-angry-that-babies-and-votes-are-now-safer-in-texas-n1475010

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Alien vs Predator is still my favorite rom-com.

I find myself asking “What would Richard Pryor do?” a lot these days.

Every time I do, my liver tells me to stop being so curious.

The incessant flow of terrible news about the incompetence of the addled occupier of the Oval Office doesn’t look like it’s going to let up any time soon. At times it seems as if Team Biden has outlawed good news.

This morning I am happy to report that they haven’t. Or if they have, it hasn’t been successful.

There were a couple of stories out of Texas on Wednesday that made a little bit of sunshine peek back through all of the dark clouds that we’ve had to endure as a nation, all in the effort to avoid being exposed to mean tweets.

The first had to do with the ongoing effort by decent Americans to ensure that our elections don’t continue devolving into a meaningless facade for one-party, dictatorial rule. Texas became the latest state in this still great land to shore up some of the pandemic-induced erosion of election integrity.

Rick had the story and some good snark to go with it:

Did you know that the world ended yesterday? Kind of snuck up on ya, didn’t it? It seems that evil Republicans are conspiring to deny the right to vote to women and minorities in Texas by passing a law that has the temerity to suggest that no one should be allowed to vote who isn’t who they say they are. Imagine that! The gall! Why don’t those evil Republicans just trust everyone who shows up to vote to be who they say they are? It’s unAmerican! Besides, the idea that anyone in America wants to try and steal an election in this day and age is crazy, right? At any rate, after Republicans passed the new voting integrity law, the ground opened up, the dead began to walk, fire and brimstone fell from the sky — you know the rest. Positively biblical, if you listen to the left. We’re doomed. Naturally, the guardians of American democracy — or, at least, their version of it — are upset.

Every time a state attempts to scale back some of the madness that was allowed to occur last year the libs head for the fainting couches, screaming about “barriers” and “restrictions” at the top of their lungs all the way. The Democrats’ ongoing dishonesty about voting laws is a particular pet peeve of mine:

The Dem lie about any election integrity law being a Mt. Everest-like obstacle to voting is perpetuated solely because they want to turn elections here into a corrupt Third World free-for-all. https://t.co/scdUi1JWGc — SFK (@stephenkruiser) August 31, 2021

The Wall Street Journal provided some facts and perspective on the new Texas law:

The Democrats who fled Texas in July to block their Legislature’s voting bill eventually had to go home. On Tuesday the bill passed, and Gov. Greg Abbott says he’ll sign it. Cue the shouts of “voter suppression,” as Democrats push H.R.4, Congress’s latest plan to federalize U.S. elections. The Texas bill isn’t a blockade of the ballot box. The two most-cited provisions will ban 24-hour voting and drive-through voting, practices that weren’t even used until last year, when one county tried them in a pandemic. It isn’t crazy to think polling sites are likelier to attract trouble, or at least suspicion, at 3 a.m.

In one more state, the fraud-fest has been taken down a notch. Now we need to get to work on the vote-by-mail evil.

The other positive news from Texas had to do with the state’s new abortion law that just went into effect, which I wrote about last night:

The Supreme Court has allowed a new Texas law that greatly shrinks the window for legal abortions to stand…for now. CNN: The Supreme Court formally denied a request from Texas abortion providers to freeze a state law that bars abortions after six weeks. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the three liberal justices in dissent. The court’s move means that the law — which is one of the strictest in the nation and bans abortion before many people know they are pregnant — will remain on the books. The law allows private citizens to bring civil suits against anyone who assists a pregnant person seeking an abortion in violation of the ban. In an unsigned opinion, the majority wrote that while the clinics had raised “serious questions regarding the constitutionality of the Texas law,” they had not met a burden that would allow the court to block it at this time due to “complex” and “novel” procedural questions.

All that happened is that the law is allowed to remain in effect for now. Because hysteria is their default mode, Democrats and their flying monkeys in the media were rending their garments about the end of times. There will be plenty more challenges to the law and abortion is sadly still legal everywhere.

This was, however, a step in the right direction on an issue where we have a lot more work to do.

We didn’t exactly all win the lottery, but we did finally have one news cycle that had a couple of stories we could cheer for.

Let’s see if we can do it again.

Everything Isn’t Awful

‘Resistance is futile, you cannot escape’ pic.twitter.com/Wu4JIH5Ovc — HUMOROUS ANIMALS (@CUTEFUNNYANIMAL) August 28, 2021

PJ Media

Me: Trump Effect: Newsom Nervous About Latino Vote in Recall

Thanks, Joe: 32 California Students Trapped In Afghanistan

VodkaPundit: Congressman Markwayne Mullin Has Gone Missing From Afghanistan… Or Has He?

‘Horrified’ and ‘Appalled’ Biden Admin Staff Shocked He Left Americans Stranded in Afghanistan

Poor Lamb! Antifa Teacher on the Run, Claims He Fears For His Safety and Job After Project Veritas Blows His Cover

There They Go Again: California Democrats ‘Gut-and-Amend’ Another Bill to Force Vaccine Mandate on Businesses

Gavin Newsom Is Under Fire. Literally.

#MeToo: SCOTUS Lets Texas Abortion Law Stand, Roberts Sides With Libs AGAIN

Bad News for the Dems: Kamala Harris Is an Unpopular Liability Who Vanishes at Important Times

Illinois School Will Reevaluate ‘Gag Order’ Barring Parents From Recording Zoom Classes

Arizona: Muslim Family Tries to Kidnap Woman With Non-Muslim Boyfriend for Honor Killing

VDH: There’s a Problem in the Upper Reaches of Our Military

Nigel Farage Rips Biden: ‘We Cannot Trust America With This Man in Charge’

Fire ’em all. Did Gen. Mark Milley Lie to Congress?

My appetite is better already. No Soup for You! Biden Supporters Not Welcome at Florida Diner

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: State Department’s ‘Turf Wars’ Over Trump Program ‘Mucked Up’ Evacuation of Americans From Afghanistan

Republicans in Texas Pass Voting Integrity Bill. New York Times Hardest Hit.

Here We Go Again: Investigation Finds 82k ‘Lost Votes’ in Wisconsin

Check Out What the Biden Administration Just Did to Websites Listing Weapons It Gave to the Taliban

Lebanon’s People Finally Begin to Rebel Against Hezbollah Tyranny

Washington Post Knows What Will Make America Great Again: Afghan Refugees

Taking the Commie Out of the Military: Republicans Move to Ban CRT in Armed Forces

Report: Before Afghan Collapse, Biden Pressured Afghanistan’s President to Lie About the Taliban’s Advance

Wendy Davis Is Back. Now She’s Suing a Texas Veteran and Trump Supporter

Geostrategist: Biden’s Afghanistan ‘Fiasco’ Is a ‘Disaster’ for Asia

Reports: Taliban Engaged in House-to-House Executions

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter: This Guy Is Senile and Can the Media Stop Pretending He’s Not?

MORE OF THIS. Colorado High School Students Stage Walkout To Protest Mask Mandate

Mitch McConnell Has Weighed in on Whether to Impeach Joe Biden

Pollster: Virginia Statewide Races Have the ‘Making of a Perfect Storm for Republicans’

LOL what do words even mean. ‘All-Inclusive’ University Cultural Center Hosts a BBQ ‘Intended’ for Everyone but White People

WATCH: Parents Light Up Natomas CA School Board Over Pro-Antifa Teacher

Dan Crenshaw’s Office Good and Fully Wrecks CNN’s Biden Simping ‘Fact-Checker’

Gun Control Activists Target Concealed Carry Ahead of SCOTUS Case

Cam&Co. Texas Gun Store Owner Weighs In On Constitutional Carry

Could California Gun Control Be Coming To An Abrupt Halt?

Is the Delta wave receding?

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry warns China could ‘paralyze’ its defenses

Portland journalist who was attacked by Antifa: ‘The hypocrisy is palpable’

‘Daaaaaaaaaaaamn’: Donald Trump’s Save America releases video blasting President Biden on Afghanistan

Richard Grenell suggests NYT’s Maggie Haberman study computer programming if she’s not going to cover Biden’s phone call

‘What changed?’ Jen Psaki no longer a fan of discussing leaked transcripts of a president’s phone calls

VIP

Kruiser’s ‘Worst Week Ever’—Enough With the Dems’ Nonsense About an ‘Inclusive’ Taliban Already

VodkaPundit, Part Trois: Code Pink Goes All Red Defending Tiny Little Communist China Against Imperial Taiwan

Austin Soccer Fans and the Club Deliver a Stirring and Patriotic National Anthem

Joe Biden Is Trying to Have it Both Ways on Afghanistan

Joe Biden Needs to Stop Using His Late Son to Avoid Criticism

GOLD I Cannot Handle All the Not Winning

GOLD DC Outsider Ep. 12: A Story About a Guy at Hardee’s

Around the Interwebz

This story is trippy. Phantom High School Football Team Bishop Sycamore, Showcased On ESPN Last Weekend, Fires Its Coach

Canada’s slide towards corona authoritarianism

FAA investigating off-course descent of Virgin Galactic’s flight with Richard Branson

Bill tells NC hospitals to let in clergy during emergency

Koalas Have Fingerprints That Are Nearly Indistinguishable From Ours

Bee Me

Republican Politicians Vow To Get Real Mad And Stuff Following Afghanistan Crisis https://t.co/p5sO4rDEy8 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) September 1, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

My Bed, Bath, and Beyond coupons seem to be breeding.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

