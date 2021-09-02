https://thebluestateconservative.com/2021/09/02/the-whole-truth-on-the-barnstable-county-massachusetts-covid-19-outbreak/

Near the end of July, the CDC reversed course and again told Americans to put on their face diapers. The renewed call for masks included even those who were vaccinated. Part of the justification for this was, as the Washington Post put it at the time, “new data showing vaccinated people can spread infections caused by delta variant.” The Post also noted that, “health officials also call for all teachers, staffers and students in schools to wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.”

The “new data” was reported by other media outlets as well, as NPR put it at the time. When revising its mask guidance this week to urge even vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in much of the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was criticized for not citing data in making that move.

Now it has — and the data is sobering.

The study details a COVID-19 outbreak that started July 3 in Provincetown, Mass., involving 469 cases. It found that three-quarters of cases occurred in fully vaccinated people…

The CDC said the finding that fully vaccinated people could spread the virus was behind its move to change its mask guidance.

At least NPR mentioned that it was “Provincetown” that was responsible for this “disturbing” outbreak. The CDC study referenced did not, though it had numerous opportunities to do so it its four-page report on the incident. When reporting on the numerous “breakthrough infections” that occurred, the CDC study only vaguely mentions “Barnstable County, Massachusetts.” There’s a reason for this.

As Ryan Bomberger at The Christian Post recently put it,

[Provincetown is] considered a gay Mecca to tens of thousands of homosexual men and women. In fact, the town’s Chamber of Commerce confirms such a description, stating on its website: “LGBTQA+ visitors are a major component of Provincetown’s tourism economy and continue to make Provincetown one of top GLBT destinations in the world.”

The CDC also never mentions that the “summer event” in Barnstable County at the center of the COVID-19 spread was “Bear Week.” As Mr. Bomberger describes it, “Bear Week” is celebrated by Provincetown Tourism as “the largest gathering of bears [hairy and often overweight gay men] in the world” where “tens of thousands come to Provincetown during this annual [July] event.” The website proudly proclaims: “You know what you’re getting into when you attend.” By “getting into,” they mean a weeklong orgy among thousands of strangers.

As they gleefully reported that Americans were now again under another mask-up edict from the CDC, leftists in the media also failed to report these important facts. As Mr. Bomberger rightly concludes, from an “epidemiological standpoint,” what happened in Provincetown is not at all representative of the general U.S. population. In other words, there can be little doubt that orgiastic homosexual behavior greatly contributed to the COVID-19 outbreak in Barnstable County, yet this is never reported by the CDC or its media allies.

Of course, none of this is surprising. Like the left-wing media in the U.S., the CDC has long been a nefarious agent in the evil LGBT agenda, and thus long ignored or glossed over the tremendous dangers of homosexual behavior. When warning others about putting trust in the CDC on all matters concerning COVID-19, I’ve often said: “They can’t even rightly tell us who is a male and who is a female. Thus, why should we trust them on any matter concerning the health of America?!”

Even if they weren’t apologists for the evil LGBT agenda, the CDC has proven wrong numerous times since COVID-19 entered the U.S. This is certainly true when it comes to the widespread masking of school children. And now many schools across America are again foolishly placing children (and teachers) in masks largely because of a homosexual orgy in Barnstable County, Massachusetts! The data from Provincetown again proves the CDC is a highly politicized organization that simply cannot be trusted when making policy on COVID-19 or any other healthcare issue.

