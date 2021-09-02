https://noqreport.com/2021/09/02/think-tank-tied-to-obamas-cia-chief-lays-cover-for-calif-recall-steal/

Gavin Newsom / IMAGE: ABC10 via YouTube With California ‘s print-at-home ballots breaking heavily for Democrats, leftist media gaslighters have proceeded to ignore the suspicious circumstances in a bid to normalize systemic vote fraud.

A recent suppression poll by a so-called nonpartisan think tank with ties to a former Obama-era CIA director appeared perfectly timed to lay cover for the ballot-stuffing operations in the lead-up to the Sept. 14 election.

Reports estimated that 5 million votes had been returned thus far, out of the state’s 22 million registered voters.

Democrats were outpacing Republicans by a roughly 2-to-1 ratio, reported the Associated Press, and the early returns skewed heavily toward the elderly population, meaning young people, likely to lean even farther to the left, may push the advantage even farther in favor of incumbent Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In addition to allowing voters to print their own ballots, the state mailed ballots to every eligible voter and also permits ballot-harvesting, meaning that the election was prime to be stolen by well-organized and well-funded left-wing activist groups.

The Democrats in power likewise stacked the deck further in their favor by distributing return envelopes that showed clearly whether absentee voters supported or opposed the recall.The San Francisco-based Public […]