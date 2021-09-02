https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tom-brady-succumbs-gets-vaccinated/
The Tampa Bay Bucs are now 100 percent vaccinated, per head coach Bruce Arians.
And Leonard Fournette, the last of the Bucs Vaccine holdouts.
Bucs running back @_fournette explains his reasons for getting the COVID-19 vaccine after initially being against it. He wanted to keep the team out of harm’s way. “You can still catch it, but it makes it a lot better to have the shot. … We need every hand in here…” pic.twitter.com/UOdFme8blU
