https://www.oann.com/top-chinese-tech-regulator-holds-video-meet-with-microsoft-president/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=top-chinese-tech-regulator-holds-video-meet-with-microsoft-president



FILE PHOTO: Microsoft President Brad Smith testifies at a House Judiciary Committee Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee hearing in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque FILE PHOTO: Microsoft President Brad Smith testifies at a House Judiciary Committee Antitrust, Commercial and Administrative Law Subcommittee hearing in Washington, U.S., March 12, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

September 2, 2021

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Microsoft president Brad Smith met Xiao Yaqing, a top official of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) via a video call on Thursday to discuss cooperation, the regulator said in a posting on Chinese social media.

The two also exchanged in-depth views on development of digital technologies, digital industrialisation, deepening exchanges, and Microsoft’s development in China, the regulator added.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

