https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/tornado-hits-nj-pa-bridge-raw/
Wow. Massive tornado passing Burlington-Bristol Bridge tonight. Video from riverfront in Burlington City. #NJwx @wjz @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/lhUd4B6cZq
— Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) September 2, 2021
Crazy Footage Shows Tornado Passing Over Burlington-Bristol Bridge in New Jersey
The engineers who designed the Burlington-Bristol Bridge should be feeling pretty good about themselves this morning. Video shot Wednesday shows a massive tornado passing through the bridge—which spans the Delaware River between New Jersey and Pennsylvania—and it appears to have stood up to the test. The National Weather Service said several “large and extremely dangerous” tornadoes were spotted in the Philadelphia region Wednesday as the remnants of Hurricane Ida hammered the Northeast.
Video — Biblical flooding in NYC…