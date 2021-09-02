https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/09/02/tree-of-life-synagogue-disputes-president-bidens-claim-that-he-visited-after-the-mass-shooting-there/

It was only about an hour ago when we did a post debunking President Joe Biden’s lie that he came out of the civil rights movement in Delaware in the ’60s and was involved in marches and sit-ins; the extent of his activism was being the only white lifeguard at a black swimming pool. Even his own vice president stabbed him in the back during the primary debates as a segregationist, but she hasn’t said much about that recently.

Now the New York Post is reporting that the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh is disputing Biden’s claim that he visited the synagogue after a 2018 mass shooting there that killed 11 people.

Tree of Life synagogue disputes Biden’s claim he visited after massacre https://t.co/vv5rRw9OWA pic.twitter.com/oK9BW03igl — New York Post (@nypost) September 2, 2021

Steven Nelson reports:

President Biden on Thursday told Jewish leaders that he spent time at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh after the October 2018 mass murder of 11 people there — but the synagogue told The Post he never visited. “I remember spending time at the, you know, going to the, you know, the Tree of Life synagogue, speaking with them,” Biden said in a 16-minute virtual address ahead of the Jewish holidays Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur. Barb Feige, executive director of the Tree of Life, said that Biden did not visit the synagogue in the nearly three years since the anti-Semitic attack.

In a phone interview, Feige said firmly that “no,” Biden didn’t visit the synagogue.

As Twitchy reported at the time, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota asked Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers if President Trump was welcome at the synagogue after the shooting, to which he replied, “The President of the United States is always welcome. I am a citizen, he is my president. He is always welcome.” Sorry, CNN.

In fairness he doesn’t remember — Blank (@ThePeculiarman) September 2, 2021

Is @JoeBiden unable to tell the truth? — L_Anders (@L_Anders1) September 2, 2021

Is there anything he hasn’t lied about — gmoney (@GTSHANS) September 2, 2021

“Disputes” is a kind word for an objective fact. He was there or he wasn’t. Clearly the temple folks are saying he wasn’t. They keep very precise travel records. This should be quite easy to solve. — Lex Jurgen (@Lex_Jurgen) September 2, 2021

The Post contacted the White House for comment but didn’t hear back.

Read this. The liar in chief always makes everything about him. Such a disgrace — april mcintosh (@aprilmcAZ) September 2, 2021

Not the first time he’s lied about something — Stick n stones (@Sticknstones4) September 2, 2021

Another lie in a history of lies. — Dan Moskow (@dan_moskow) September 2, 2021

Biden lied again…I’m shocked. — Jon (@JonsBrian) September 2, 2021

Biden has got to be the most prolific liar ever. Wth — Lozo Brown (@LozoBrown1) September 2, 2021

Eh, old age — President Pennypacker (@TanoG4) September 2, 2021

It’s too bad Jen Psaki already wrapped up today’s press briefing because this would have been a great question for Peter Doocy to ask: did Biden visit the Tree of Life synagogue?

* * *

Update:

RNC Research has grabbed the video:

Biden told Jewish leaders today that he visited the Tree of Life synagogue—the site of an anti-Semitic mass murder. The synagogue says he’s never visited. pic.twitter.com/SU6rFYQls0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 2, 2021

Related:

‘Anti-busing RACIST’! DAMING thread busts Biden lying about ‘coming out of the civil rights movement’ over and over and OVER again https://t.co/wFn4NpRGQ7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 2, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

