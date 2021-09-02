https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-comforts-gold-star-mom-who-lashed-out-at-biden

Former President Donald Trump stepped in to comfort a Gold Star mother who lost her Marine son in the suicide bombing that took place last week outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

What’s a brief history here?

Mother Shana Chappell

lashed out at President Joe Biden earlier this week after she angrily described her meeting with Biden the death of her son and 12 other service members.

In a

widely shared Facebook post, Chappell described how she believed the president rolled his eyes at her during the dignified transfer of the remains of her son, Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, at Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, on Sunday.

A portion of the angry missive said, “Joe Biden This msg is for you! I know my face is etched into your brain! I was able to look you straight in the eyes yesterday and have words with you.”

Remember i am the one who stood 5 inches from your face and was letting you know i would never get to hug my son again, hear his laugh and then you tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and i had to tell you “that this isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!!!” You then said you just wanted me to know that you know how i feel and i let you know that you don’t know how i feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how i feel! U then rolled your f***ing eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me and i let you know that the only reason i was talking to you was out of respect for my son and that was the only reason why, i then proceeded to tell you again how you took my son away from me and how i will never get to hug him, kiss him, laugh with him again etc … u turned to walk away and i let you know my sons blood was on your hands and you threw your hand up behind you as you walked away from me like you are saying “ok whatever!!!”

She added, “MY SONS BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS!!! All 13 of them, their blood is on your hands!!!!”

What did Trump say in response?

Trump on Wednesday issued a response to Chappell, sympathizing with her over her son’s death.

In a statement released through his Save America PAC, Trump wrote, “Shana, you are 100% correct. If I were President, your wonderful and beautiful son Kareem would be with you now, and so would the sons and daughters of others, including all of those who died in the vicious Kabul airport attack.”

“Civilians should have been brought out first, along with our $85 billion of equipment, with the Military coming out very safely after all was clear. I love you, and I love Kareem,” he added.

Trump’s chief spokesperson, Liz Harrington, also shared a photo of Chappell and her late son.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

