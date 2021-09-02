https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/570574-trump-on-nikki-haley-every-time-she-criticizes-me-she-uncriticizes-me-about

In a newly published interview with Vanity Fair, former President TrumpDonald TrumpDemocrats defeat GOP effort to declare ‘lost confidence’ in Biden after Afghanistan withdrawal Prosecutors say Jan. 6 rioters committed roughly 1,000 assaults on federal officers Texas emerges as new battleground in abortion fight MORE takes a jab at his former United Nations ambassador, Nikki Haley Nikki HaleyAs Biden falters, a two-man race for the 2024 GOP nomination begins to take shape 2024 GOP battleground takes shape in Iowa In Afghanistan, President Biden had to play the losing hand his predecessors dealt him MORE, a possible 2024 GOP presidential contender who said she was furious with her ex-boss for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“Well, every time she criticizes me, she uncriticizes me about 15 minutes later,” Trump said to Vanity Fair. “I guess she gets the base.”

During an interview with Politico earlier this year, Haley expressed her frustration over Trump’s actions around the Jan. 6 attack.

“When I tell you I’m angry, it’s an understatement,” Haley told the news outlet when asked if she had spoken with Trump since the insurrection, adding that she was “disgusted” by the ex-president’s treatment of former Vice President Pence.

“Mike has been nothing but loyal to that man. He’s been nothing but a good friend of that man,” she said. “I am so disappointed in the fact that [despite] the loyalty and friendship he had with Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PenceAs Biden falters, a two-man race for the 2024 GOP nomination begins to take shape 2024 GOP battleground takes shape in Iowa Trump to hold rallies in Iowa, Georgia MORE, that he would do that to him. Like, I’m disgusted by it.”

Trump kept up his criticism of Pence, another possible 2024 primary challenger, in the latest Vanity Fair interview. He said his former vice president may not fare well among voters because of his role in certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

“Mike hurt himself very badly when he didn’t send the numbers back to the legislatures,” Trump told Vanity Fair.

The Hill reached out to spokespeople for both Pence and Haley.

Trump himself has not officially stated whether he will vie for another presidential run, which could keep GOP presidential hopefuls in limbo as they seek to avoid entering his crosshairs.

But more than three years out from the next presidential election, the ex-president is far ahead in the polls of potential GOP candidates for the White House.

A July Hill-HarrisX poll found that 56 percent of registered Republican voters said they’d consider casting their ballots for Trump in the next GOP primary, compared to 28 percent for Pence and 15 percent for Haley.

