Selective outrage

Tragically, Joe Biden’s attempt to pressure now former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to lie about the conditions in Afghanistan led to the deaths of many Afghan civilians and 13 American service members.

Where’s the outrage, Speaker Pelosi? Why aren’t you unleashing your bulgy-eyed passive aggressive attack dog, Sheriff Schiff? Where’s the impeachment investigation to “save our democracy,” partisan media members?

It’s nowhere. Truth and transparency are lost virtues for a politically-driven media, ruling party and career politician president. Crusaders and power-mongers don’t give one whit about truth.

Morality is movable and moral compasses are for chumps, right, Joe? You’ve been lying all your life. Why stop now? Why not get others to lie for you? You’re honest about one thing—you’re no military man.

Lifetime liar

Captain Decency, back when he was ‘Ol Blue Collar Joe (another lie), lied about his grades, class rankings and nonexistent degrees. Did he lie about his fitness for combat to dodge the Vietnam draft? After numerous deferments, star high school football receiver Joe Biden received a “1-Y” classification for asthma in April 1968 that protected him from being drafted, except for a national emergency.

Asthma? It seems incredible that Biden didn’t let his debilitating asthma keep him from becoming a star wide receiver in his high school. Did Captain Decency “project a different picture” regarding his fitness for service “whether it is true or not.”

Maybe Blue-collar Joe relied on his blue blood connections to get a doctor to sign off on a classification that didn’t apply to him.

We don’t know and will never know, but we do know this—President Joe Biden pressured now former Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to lie to the world about rapidly deteriorating conditions in his country. And Biden did so to cover for his abysmal failure in trusting untrustworthy Afghan forces.

Yet again, Joe blew it. Ashraf Ghani’s response to Biden’s pressure was to flee his country. In doing so, Ghani demonstrated more honesty than his American master. He knew the jig was up and fled for his life while Biden absurdly and arrogantly continues to claim victory in the face of utter failure.

No decency

To make matters worse, while presiding over the “dignified transfer” of the remains of the 13 service members at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, his home state, the empathizer-in-chief failed again. While ham-handedly attempting to connect with newly-minted Gold Star families, Joe tried to assuage their grief by talking about the death of his son, Beau.

Clearly, Captain Decency doesn’t realize that empathy and connection happens when you dwell on others’ grief, not your own. His grief over his son’s death is not what freshly grieving families want to hear. Especially those who blame you for their loved ones’ deaths.

How does Joe not get this? How can he not know that checking his watch makes it look like he doesn’t care enough. It would be easy to blame Biden’s behavior on a slipping mental state, but his phone call to Ghani demonstrates a focused attempt to deceive and cover up. Is he losing it, or is he just another lying politician? I say both.

Perhaps Joe Biden’s political “skills” will be the last to fail him. His ability to read teleprompters, issue forceful defenses of his failed leadership, and lie through his veneers will remain to the bitter end.

One thing’s for sure, Captain Decency is far from decent. This persona is a myth. It always was.

Media partisans, this is on you. Your propping and protection of your chosen candidate gave us a typical lying politician for a president, not a leader.

