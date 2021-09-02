https://www.theblaze.com/news/twin-babies-dead-hot-car

Two infant boys were found dead outside of a daycare center in South Carolina after they appeared to be left in a hot car.

The heartbreaking incident unfolded outside the Sunshine House early learning academy in Blythewood.

Police said they were called to the daycare at about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after the two infants were found inside of a vehicle.

When EMS responded to the scene, they looked for signs of life in the twin boys and finding none, they pronounced them dead.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said at a media briefing Tuesday that her office believed the infants had been in the car for 9 1/2 hours before they had been found. They believe they were placed in the car at about 7:30 a.m.

She identified the two boys as Bryson and Brayden McDaniel. The twins were 20 months old, she said.

Rutherford said the likely cause of death was hyperthermia but that they would conduct more testing on the bodies before making an official conclusion.

She also added that they did not believe anyone at the Sunshine House was involved in the deaths of the boys. She said that one of the parents found the boys in the car.

Although police found a window in the car had been broken when they arrived, the boys had died before it was broken.

Rutherford said there had been no signs of abuse of the babies and they seemed well taken care of.

“We can’t speak to how or why the children were left in the vehicle for so long,” Rutherford said. “If this is an unfortunate accident, we pray the family can find peace, but if it was a criminal act, we will seek justice for these babies.”

Here’s more about the horrendous incident:







Two babies found dead in car outside daycare in Richland County



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

