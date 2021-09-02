https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/us-economy-added-xx-jobs-august-feds-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs in August, the Labor Department reported Friday.

Economists projected roughly 720,000 more jobs and is less than the 943,000 gained in July.

Economist say the August number reflects the economy’s steady recovery from the worst of the pandemic this past winter and the slower pace as a result of the emergence of COVID-19’s high-contagious delta variant.

The unemployment rate last month was 5.2%, down from 5.4% in July.

