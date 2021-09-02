https://www.oann.com/u-s-house-speaker-pelosi-pledges-action-on-bill-in-response-to-texas-abortion-law/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-house-speaker-pelosi-pledges-action-on-bill-in-response-to-texas-abortion-law



FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst FILE PHOTO: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. August 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

September 2, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives in coming weeks will debate and vote on legislation stopping states from enacting restrictive anti-abortion regulations like the one just approved by Texas, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

Saying in a statement that the Texas statute “delivers catastrophe to women in Texas, particularly women of color and women from low-income communities,” Pelosi said a Democratic bill will be brought before the full House for debate “upon our return” from a recess that is scheduled to end Sept. 20.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan)

