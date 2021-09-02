https://www.oann.com/u-s-national-labor-relations-board-investigating-two-complaints-from-apple-workers/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=u-s-national-labor-relations-board-investigating-two-complaints-from-apple-workers



FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen through a security fence erected around the Apple Fifth Avenue store as votes continue to be counted following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Apple logo is seen through a security fence erected around the Apple Fifth Avenue store as votes continue to be counted following the 2020 U.S. presidential election, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

September 2, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – The U.S. National Labor Relations Board is investigating two cases filed by employees against Apple, records on the agency’s website show.

The cases, filed on Aug. 26 and Sept. 1, are being reviewed by the agency’s Oakland office. Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Julia Love and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Chris Reese)

