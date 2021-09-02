https://www.oann.com/uk-card-spending-slips-to-93-of-pre-covid-level-ons/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=uk-card-spending-slips-to-93-of-pre-covid-level-ons



September 2, 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – British consumer spending on payment cards slipped to 93% of its pre-COVID level last week, compared with 94% a week earlier, the Office for National Statistics said on Thursday.

The ONS also said a net 22% of businesses reported a decrease in turnover in late August compared with normal for the time of year.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by William Schomberg)

