The remnants of Hurricane Ida cut a path of destruction through New York and New Jersey Wednesday night, leaving flooded streets impassable, knocking out subway service, canceling hundreds of flights — and spawning tornados that flattened homes.

Ida pummeled the tri-state area with furious downpours and Mayor de Blasio declared a state of emergency in the Big Apple as epic flooding drenched the five boroughs and a tornado watch was slapped on most of the region.

“We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads,” de Blasio said.

“Please stay off the streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done.”

“If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t,” he warned. “Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don’t drive into these heavy waters.”

The torrential flooding in Passaic, New Jersey caused the death of one person, and the mayor, Hector C. Lora said the body could not be recovered until the waters receded, a report said.

As images of flattened and dissected homes in South Jersey circulated on social media, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for the Big Apple and lower Westchester County up to the city of New Rochelle.

“Take shelter now in a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building,” the warning read. “If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter.”

The alert was lifted before 10 p.m. Wednesday, but ceaseless rainwater turned dangerous – with local thoroughfares transformed into rivers and subway entrances turned to waterfalls of runoff, shutting down most transit in the area.

Thoroughfares like the Bronx-Queens Expressway were covered in water, stranding motorists. As thunder and lightning struck overhead with the downpour still pounding the region late into the night, thousands were without power or experiencing buckets of water splashing into their homes and vehicles.

A lesser alert of Tornado Watch remained in effect regionwide through 1 a.m. on Thursday, according to the NWS.

The alert included all five boroughs, Long Island, Westchester and Rockland as well as Fairfield County, Connecticut and the northern New Jersey counties of Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic and Union. Flash flooding warnings were in effect through much of the region.







Videos posted to social media showed drivers in Park Slope driving their cars through inches of floodwater, dangerously submerging parts of the vehicles. Video in Bed Stuy showed neighborhoods into lakes, only recognizable as sidewalks because of the trees poking up through the running waters.

A handful of homes in residential Mullica Hill, New Jersey, were flattened and the wind took roofs and chunks of siding off other homes, videos of the damage on social media show.

At least nine homes were destroyed in the community, NBC Philadelphia reported.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency late Wednesday as flash floods still raged across the Garden State and New York City metro area.

“We will use every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of New Jerseyans,” he said. “Stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe.”

Other social media videos show an ominous, fast moving cyclone viewed from a backyard in Mullica Hill as trees sway violently in the distance.

“We got a major tornado coming this way,” the video shooter says.

“Holy crap,” he adds before calling out to someone “this is definitely a tornado.”

Video grab shows a tornado tearing through New Jersey on Sept. 1. InShot

A video grab shows the ominous funnel. InShot

All of the southern part of New Jersey remained under a tornado watch late in the evening.

The Garden State and broader was slammed with at least three tornadoes, in Burlington County, Camden County and elsewhere.

Much of the area into Pennsylvania has pummeled by Ida, prompting tornado warnings and with downpours that led to evacuations across the region.

A handful of homes in Mullica Hill, NJ, were flattened amid the tornado. InShot

The New York metro region was also under a tornado warning on Sept. 1. InShot

One teenager was dead and two people unaccounted for from an apparent tornado near the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland, The Associated Press reported.

With over 5 inches of rain by midafternoon on Wednesday, official ordered the evacuation of communities downstream from the Wilmore dam as water overwhelmed the area.

Flash floods pummeled roughly 20 homes and washed away trailers in western Virginia, where dozens had to be evacuated, according to the AP.

With Post wires

