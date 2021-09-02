https://www.theblaze.com/shows/stu-does-america/veteran-spencer-coursen

Veteran Spencer Coursen joined “Stu Does America” Friday and brought with him a simple but powerful message about mental health.

In this clip, Stu asked Spencer for ways Americans can initiate conversations with veterans who might be silently suffering from depression and/or PTSD.

“I don’t want anyone to think they are alone,” Spencer replied, adding that a “simple act of kindness can go a very long way.”

Spencer noted that sometimes the No. 1 reason someone doesn’t kill themself is that someone reached out to them and did something nice.

“There are 22 veteran suicides a day … the more people are engaged and reaching out and calling to check on each other, that is one less person who is looking for a solution in the bottom of a bottle and one less person looking for a solution in the barrel of a gun,” Spencer said.

