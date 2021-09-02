https://www.oann.com/virgin-galactic-to-launch-first-commercial-research-mission/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=virgin-galactic-to-launch-first-commercial-research-mission



FILE PHOTO: A Banner hangs outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the Virgin Galactic (SPCE) IPO in New York, U.S., October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A Banner hangs outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ahead of the Virgin Galactic (SPCE) IPO in New York, U.S., October 28, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

September 2, 2021

(Reuters) – Space travel company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc said on Thursday it was launching its first commercial research mission named “Unity 23” in partnership with Italian Air Force.

