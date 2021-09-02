https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/virginia-supreme-court-issues-ruling-on-robert-e-lee-statue/

The giant Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond will be removed.

🚨BREAKING🚨 We have won the case to remove the Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Avenue. The Supreme Court of Virginia has dissolved all injunctions and the statue may now come down. A big win for a more inclusive Commonwealth! pic.twitter.com/Fdtl8wU0YB — Mark Herring (@MarkHerringVA) September 2, 2021

Background — This is a decent history of the statue and Lee himself







Psycho leftists and out of towners defaced the monument last year