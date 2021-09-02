https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/virginia-supreme-court-issues-ruling-on-robert-e-lee-statue/

Posted by Kane on September 2, 2021 3:12 pm

The giant Robert E. Lee statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond will be removed.

Background — This is a decent history of the statue and Lee himself



Psycho leftists and out of towners defaced the monument last year

